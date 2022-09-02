Amazon Shoppers Say This Vacuum's Suction Is '10 Times Better' Than More Expensive Models, and It's Under $100

Its “amazing features” include LED headlights and a four-stage HEPA filtration system

Published on September 2, 2022 07:00 AM

EIOEIR Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Photo: Amazon

Labor Day weekend is about to start, and you should plan to spend a bit of time browsing all the sales going on right now. If you're after a stick vacuum cleaner this year, one that makes tidying up the house a lot easier, you're in luck.

The Eioeir Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is currently on sale for under $100 at Amazon right now. The well-reviewed stick vacuum makes it easy to move around the house, since it doesn't need to be attached to an outlet. It can hit suction speeds as high as 20,000 pascals, allowing it to easily pick up dust, pet hair, and debris from both carpets and hard floors. Users can choose from three power modes, and it can run for up to 45 minutes before it needs to be recharged.

Thanks to a four-stage HEPA filtration system, the vacuum captures up to 99.97 percent of small particles — like allergens and dust — making it easier to breathe indoors. The brush head is equipped with LED lights, illuminating all the dirt you may have otherwise missed. Plus, the device can be transformed into a handheld vacuum so that you can target upholstery and hard-to-reach corners. Just attach any of the accessories (like the crevice or brush tool) and get to work.

EIOEIR Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Buy It! Eioeir Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $89.99 (orig. $105.99); amazon.com

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given this stick vacuum a five-star rating, with many noting in reviews that it has "powerful suction" and "amazing features." One user wrote, "I'm amazed at the suction power and the amount of dirt that it is picking up after vacuuming with my regular (fairly new) home vacuum."

Another five-star reviewer bought this vacuum because their two others "are big, bulky, and difficult for me to handle." They found that "the suction power is 10 times better than my two big, expensive [models] used in the past." They finished off by saying, "Both my daughter and daughter-in-law now want to buy the same little guy."

Head to Amazon to get the Eioeir Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner while it's just $90.

