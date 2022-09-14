This Robot Vacuum and Mop Is a 'Little Workhorse,'  According to Shoppers, and It Has Double Discounts

If your utility closet is overflowing with cleaning devices and supplies, you'd hardly be the only one. And while it's certainly a necessity to own at least one vacuum cleaner, here's an easy way to combine two must-have devices: Invest in a robot vacuum cleaner that doubles as a mop.

Start by snagging the Eicobot Robotic Vacuum and Mop Combo, which is currently on sale at Amazon. This robot vacuum can hit suction powers up to 1,700 pascals, easily sucking up dust, animal hair, paper scraps, and other debris, and the mopping function can be used at the same time. Users can choose from four cleaning modes, including auto cleaning, spot cleaning, edge cleaning, and zig-zag planning, all of which can be selected via the handy remote control. This remote control also allows you to set cleaning schedules and adjust the water volume.

Thanks to a set of built-in anti-drop and infrared sensors, the robot vacuum won't accidentally fall down a flight of stairs or bump into obstacles like furniture and walls. Due to its thin size (it measures just under 3 inches tall), the robot vacuum can easily glide under beds and big pieces of furniture, picking up dirt in those otherwise hard-to-reach areas. The vacuum can run for up to 110 minutes before heading back to its charging dock.

Amazon

Buy It! Eicobot Robotic Vacuum and Mop Combo, $109.99 with coupon (orig. $309.95); amazon.com

Tons of Amazon shoppers have fallen in love with this robot vacuum and mop, with many noting that it's a "little workhorse" and leaves them with the "cleanest floors ever." One user said, "I swear it's more thorough than when we manually vacuum ourselves," while another added: "It has great suction and does a fantastic job of getting everything off of my hardwood floors."

A third five-star reviewer enthused that they are "in love" with this robot vacuum, explaining that it works on their hardwood floors to clean up hair and pet dander from their cats. They shared: "This little guy got into all the hard-to-reach spots, like under the bed, and gobbled up all the hair."

Head to Amazon to get the Eicobot Robotic Vacuum and Mop Combo while it's 66 percent off.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.