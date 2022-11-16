If you've ever dreamed of having a tiny friend that does all the housework for you, get yourself a robot vacuum cleaner. These sturdy, powerful devices pick up all the dirt and dust laying around your floors — and you don't have to lift a finger.

Right now, the Eicobot Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop Combo is a whopping 55 percent off at Amazon. It includes both vacuuming and mopping abilities and is able to hit up to 1,700 pascals of suction power while scooping up dust, pet dander, and other garbage. The mopping function can be used as it vacuums, doubling its efficiency. And thanks to its slim size, it can easily glide under beds and couches to reach places you wouldn't be able to otherwise.

It's designed with four cleaning modes — auto cleaning, spot cleaning, edge cleaning, and zig-zag cleaning — all of which can be selected via remote control. You'll also have the ability to create a cleaning plan and adjust the water volume while mopping. The robot vacuum is outfitted with anti-drop sensors and an infrared anti-collision board that prevents it from falling down a flight of stairs or bumping into obstacles. And once the battery drops below 15 percent, the device will automatically head back to its charging dock.

Amazon

Tons of Amazon shoppers rave about this robot vacuum, with many noting that it produces the "cleanest floors ever." Some even called it a "steal" for the money. One reviewer said, "This vacuum cleaned up so much that I didn't even see after just one use," while another added, "I'm a bit appalled, actually, at how much cat hair and grime this little guy finds when I set him loose twice a week on my hardwoods."

Another five-star reviewer effused that "this little cleaner is such a busy body that I can't help but give it anything but five stars." They go on to say: "It gets in under so many tight spots that other robots avoid or can't get into, and it has the double whiskers on the front which 'whisk' dirt out of corners really nicely." They also added, "I have another robot that is twice the price of the Eicobot which doesn't do nearly as good a job of cleaning in tight spots as this one."

