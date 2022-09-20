Deal Alert! A $280 Stick Vacuum That Shoppers Call the 'Best Housekeeping Tool' Is Just $80 at Amazon

While it's nice to have a robot vacuum on hand to clean the floors while you're out of the house, sometimes all you want is a handy stick vacuum. After all, this kind of powerful device is excellent at spot cleaning and picking up debris in hard-to-reach corners.

Right now, you can snag the Eicobot Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for a mere $80 while it's on sale at Amazon. This stick vacuum is designed with a 150-watt motor that can reach suction powers up to 20,000 pascals, easily picking up dirt, debris, pet hair, and more. Users can choose from two settings, eco and turbo, with just the press of a button, and it works on both hardwood floors and low-pile carpets. Plus, the device can run for up to 30 minutes before it needs to be recharged.

Weighing in at just 3.2 pounds, the vacuum is easy to carry up and down stairs. It's also constructed with a 5-stage filtration system, capturing up to 99.99 percent of fine dust in its HEPA filter. Plus, users can transform the vacuum into a handheld device, and it comes with several accessories to target specific areas around the house. For instance, attach the crevice tool to clean in between couch cushions or use the small brush on upholstery.

Amazon

Buy It! Eicobot Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $79.99 with coupon (orig. $279.99); amazon.com

Tons of Amazon shoppers rave about the vacuum cleaner, with some noting that it's a "great alternative" to a Dyson and calling it the "best housekeeping tool ever." One user said, "This stick vacuum can be taken out of the closet and on the job in seconds," while another added: "Boy does this thing suck!"

A third five-star reviewer wrote: "When your vacuum can suck up a three-eighths chunk of gravel out of the car floor, you got a powerful vacuum!" They explained that they've been using it for "smaller jobs" like on the stairs and car floors, but it "is powerful enough to do the household one room at a time." They finished off by saying, "This is a good, powerful vacuum that should do anything you need it to do."

Head to Amazon to get the Eicobot Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it's 71 percent off.

