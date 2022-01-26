Egypt Sherrod said the kitchen renovation is “a small price on a long list of things we have to pay back” to the couple’s parents in an exclusive clip from Married to Real Estate

Egypt Sherrod's Mother-in-Law Surprises Her with Reno Request: 'Did She Just Say Do Our Kitchen?'

Egypt Sherrod wasn't ready for her mother-in-law to ask her and husband Mike Jackson to redesign her kitchen — but she was happy to oblige.

The television personality, 45, appeared shocked when her mother-in-law made the request during a family meal in an exclusive clip from Thursday's episode of Married to Real Estate.

"What? Did she just say do our kitchen?" she asked as her husband laughed. "What's wrong with the kitchen?"

Her mother-in-law responded, "Nothing's wrong with it but it do need some love and tender care and you know it does."

Sherrod explained that Jackson's mother was "locked and loaded" with the kitchen renovation request when the couple asked if there was anything they could do to help her. Jackson, meanwhile, believes his mother is deserving of a new kitchen because she is so giving to her loved ones.

"My mother is one of kind. She's one of those people that will do everything and anything for someone else before she does something for herself," he sweetly explained in the clip from the HGTV show. "I would build her anything at any cost. She's worth it."

Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson

"Your request is not an issue because you deserve the best so it's ok," he tells his mother at the table.

The couple feels grateful that they are now able to help their parents.

"It's nice to be in a position in our lives where we can look at our parents and say how can we be of service to them," she said. "Because our entire lives all they have done is take care of us, so to me doing her kitchen is a small price on a long list of things we have to pay back."

On Married to Real Estate, Sherrod leverages her real estate knowledge to help clients find homes in Atlanta while her husband takes on renovating the properties to help increase their value and return on investment.

Sherrod has also hosted Property Virgins and Flipping Virgins on HGTV, and she and her husband have guest judged HGTV's Rock the Block series.