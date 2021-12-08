WATCH: Egypt Sherrod Stars in New HGTV Series Married to Real Estate with Her Builder Husband

Egypt Sherrod is returning to HGTV with a brand new show!

The real estate broker and designer, 45, is set to star in Married to Real Estate, an upcoming series featuring her and her husband, builder Mike Jackson.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal a first look at the new show (above), which gives a glimpse into the couple's work and home lives as business partners and parents to three daughters.

In a teaser for Married to Real Estate, Jackson admits, "Life gets messy," while Sherrod adds, "But getting into your dream home shouldn't be."

Married to Real Estate Credit: HGTV

Although Sherrod and Jackson are busy helping others find their perfect home, she explains in the clip that she's focused on creating a home workspace for herself too. To create a design studio for his wife, Jackson renovates a downstairs storage space that will come in handy for their business.

Although they don't always see eye-to-eye on the details, Sherrod insists to her husband, "I appreciate you!"

In Married to Real Estate, Sherrod "will leverage her knowledge of the housing market, financial prowess and design sensibilities" to find homes for her clients in "desirable Metro Atlanta locations," according to the official description for the series.

As for Jackson, "Mike and his team will renovate the properties to help increase their value and return on investment," the description adds.

Married to Real Estate Credit: HGTV

Before Married to Real Estate, Sherrod hosted two HGTV series: Property Virgins and Flipping Virgins, both of which Jackson also appeared on. Sherrod and her husband also guest judge HGTV's Rock the Block series.

She also works as CEO of The Egypt Sherrod Real Estate Group, and, per HGTV, she's been dubbed "America's most beloved real estate agent." She first announced her latest series in June, when she shared the exciting news on Instagram.

"Wellllll it's actually happening!!!!" she wrote at the time. "Remember our 'Ask Anything' convos during the pandemic? HGTV loved them as well as our little family. And it's landed Mike and I a reality show!!!!💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾 #LookAtGod We are so excited to invite you into our lives, businesses and home. Buckle up and get ready for laughs! 💋💋💋 We did it babe"