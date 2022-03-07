The Lutz, Florida, home is back on the market with a new look for $699,900

Edward Scissorhands House for Sale in Florida After Owners Transformed It into Movie Tribute

The new owners of the real Edward Scissorhands home have put it back on the market in Florida — but not before transforming it into a tribute to the movie.

The Lutz, Florida, home featured in the 1990 Tim Burton film was purchased by Joey Licalzi and his wife in 2020. But the couple weren't just fans of the cult classic, Joey had a personal connection to the movie: he was a dishwasher on the set, according to local news outlet WFLA. He had been employed at a local Denny's when he was approached for the craft services gig by a producer, per the Tampa Bay Times.

Completing the full circle moment, the pair transformed sections of the home into a free museum, paying homage to the movie and offer screenings and tours to fans.

The kitchen's wallpaper, which they added, for example, is similar to the one seen on screen. And the cabinets and countertops, will be recognizable to fans, as they are original to the house. The formerly sparse front yard is now dotted with spiraling topiaries.

The Licalzis bought the home for just $224,000 two years ago and recently relisted it for $699,900, PEOPLE confirms.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is currently listed by Century 21 agent Megan Hartnell, who describes it as a "one of a kind Scissorland shrine!"

Memorabilia and collectibles are displayed on the walls and in cases throughout the main living space, which also sports a purple faux Christmas tree with Scissorhands-themed decorations, and to complete the homage, a full-size Edward can be found standing in the kitchen.

The listing also notes the property includes a security system, a 75" LG TV, and an enclosed backyard.

The 1,432-square-foot family home was built in 1989, just months before Edward Scissorhands began filming.

