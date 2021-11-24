The Ultra-Cozy Eddie Bauer Blanket That Shoppers Are Obsessed with Is on Sale for Just $20 Right Now
If you're in the market for an ultra-cozy blanket to curl up in this winter, now's your chance to snag the Eddie Bauer plush fleece throw that thousands of Amazon shoppers swear by.
On sale in select colors ahead of Black Friday, the reversible throw features faux shearling popcorn fleece on one side and cotton flannel on the other. Measuring 50 inches by 60 inches, the throw is not only great for keeping you warm and cozy around the house, it's also a good size and weight for traveling.
The plush throw is currently available in 10 colors, including classic buffalo plaid in red and white and multicolor plaid. While pricing varies by the color you opt for, some styles are on sale for a little more than $20.
Even better, caring for it is a breeze. When it's time to clean it, all you have to do is machine wash it in cold water and tumble dry on low heat.
The fleece throw has more than 5,600 five-star ratings on Amazon from customers who love its look and feel. "This has become my favorite blanket to curl up under when relaxing at home," one customer wrote. "It is so soft with just the right amount of weight. Not too heavy. Not too light. I love it."
Customers also say it makes a great holiday gift. "I love this blanket so much," another reviewer wrote. "It's perfect for relaxing on the couch on fall and winter nights. I had ordered one last year in a different print and then bought a couple as Christmas gifts because I was so impressed with the quality and coziness. If you're looking for the perfect cozy blanket, this is it!"
Whether you're holiday shopping or treating yourself (or both!), snap up the Eddie Bauer plush fleece throw at Amazon while it's still on sale.
