Shoppers Say These Eddie Bauer Flannel Sheets Are So Comfortable, They Never Want to Get out of Bed
When it comes to staying cozy on cold winter nights, a warm set of sheets can make all the difference. That's why thousands of Amazon shoppers recommend this inviting flannel sheet set.
The Eddie Bauer Flannel Sheet Set is made with 100 percent cotton and undergoes an eight-stage brushing process for extra softness. After the cotton yarns are woven, the fabric gets brushed three times on the face and once on the back. Then, when the color or print is added, the same brushing process occurs. Brushing on both sides of the fabric, which is what characterizes flannel sheets, makes the set warm and cozy.
The sheet set runs from sizes twin to king and comes with everything you need to give your bed a cozy upgrade, including a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. (Note: The twin sizes come with one pillowcase, not two.) Unlike many standard fitted sheets that only have elastic in the corners, this one has all-round elastic, meaning you won't have to struggle to pull it into place.
There are more than 30 color options featuring different prints, including a slew of — you guessed it — flannel patterns. There are also a whole host of festive options for the holiday season, from designs of people on skis to blue and gray snowflakes. While price varies by size and style, you can pick up a full-size set on sale for as little as $37.
More than 10,000 customers have given the sheet set a five-star rating on Amazon, citing how "warm and cozy" the sheets are. Some say their whole family (including their dogs) love them, especially in the winter.
"I have to say that these are the best flannel sheets I've ever owned!" one customer who called them ″warm and inviting″ shared. "As soon as they arrived, I washed and placed [them] on our bed. They are a very thick, soft flannel... Also, the fitted sheet has deep pockets so it fits our 15-inch mattress well with room to spare. I don't have to tug and fight trying to get it on the mattress. The flat sheet is nice and oversized, allowing a good drape on both sides of the mattress [and] ensuring that both my husband and I are covered well. Overall, I am super pleased with this purchase and would definitely purchase again!"
Head to Amazon to snag the Eddie Bauer Flannel Sheet Set while it's still on sale in select sizes and styles. But fair warning from customers: Once you try these sheets, you may never want to leave your bed.
