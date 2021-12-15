Shoppers Say These Eddie Bauer Flannel Sheets Are So Comfortable, They Never Want to Get out of Bed

"I have to say that these are the best flannel sheets I've ever owned!" one customer who called them ″warm and inviting″ shared. "As soon as they arrived, I washed and placed [them] on our bed. They are a very thick, soft flannel... Also, the fitted sheet has deep pockets so it fits our 15-inch mattress well with room to spare. I don't have to tug and fight trying to get it on the mattress. The flat sheet is nice and oversized, allowing a good drape on both sides of the mattress [and] ensuring that both my husband and I are covered well. Overall, I am super pleased with this purchase and would definitely purchase again!"