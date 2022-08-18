Just Ahead of Cooler Weather, This 'Heavenly' Flannel Sheet Set Is on Sale for $56 at Amazon

Your wardrobe isn't the only thing that should be changing with the seasons. Your bedding can impact how well you sleep and as the weather cools down, you should consider swapping your cooling sheets for something a little warmer.

The Eddie Bauer Cotton Flannel Sheet Set is a solid choice that comes with a top and fitted sheet and two pillowcases that are made from super soft material. The queen set in Montlake plaid is currently on sale at Amazon for 30 percent off, bringing its price to just $56 for everything you need to make your bed extra cozy this fall. Don't worry, though — it's also available in twin, full, and king and can be ordered in 20 other patterns.

The cotton flannel fabric is already soft to the touch and it's made even better by being brushed three times to make the sheets extra comfortable. Plus, the fitted sheet has a deep pocket design that ensures it stays in place all night even if you toss and turn.

Buy It! Eddie Bauer Queen Cotton Flannel Sheet Set in Montlake Plaid, $55.62 (orig. $80); amazon.com

Plus, the set is machine washable on a cold setting and can be dried on low heat for an easy clean. Wash them with like colors and don't forget to toss a dryer ball into the dryer before starting the cycle to prevent static build-up.

Eddie Bauer is a trusted brand that's been around for years, so we aren't shocked that the sheets are backed by more than 12,000 five-star ratings. One shopper claimed that they "feel more expensive than they are" and added that the set is "100 percent worth it." Another reviewer said the "heavenly" sheets are so soft and high-quality that they feel like they're made to last.

Do yourself a favor and prepare for fall weather before the season starts and you're left shivering while trying to sleep. You can't go wrong with the Eddie Bauer Cotton Flannel Sheet Set, especially while it's on sale.

