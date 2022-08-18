Lifestyle Home Just Ahead of Cooler Weather, This 'Heavenly' Flannel Sheet Set Is on Sale for $56 at Amazon Shoppers say they “feel more expensive than they are” By Carly Kulzer Carly Kulzer Instagram Website Carly Kulzer has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2018 and is currently an Entertainment Ecommerce Writer for People. As an owner of two dogs and two cats, she started primarily writing pets content for People in 2021. She has reviewed more than 50 products, conducted interviews with professionals in the field, and has done extensive research to gather accurate information.Carly has written more than 40 pets articles for People. Her shoppable content has also been featured in InStyle, Real Simple, Food and Wine, Shape, Travel and Leisure, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Cooking Light, Martha Stewart Living, My Recipes, and Parents. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 18, 2022 11:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Your wardrobe isn't the only thing that should be changing with the seasons. Your bedding can impact how well you sleep and as the weather cools down, you should consider swapping your cooling sheets for something a little warmer. The Eddie Bauer Cotton Flannel Sheet Set is a solid choice that comes with a top and fitted sheet and two pillowcases that are made from super soft material. The queen set in Montlake plaid is currently on sale at Amazon for 30 percent off, bringing its price to just $56 for everything you need to make your bed extra cozy this fall. Don't worry, though — it's also available in twin, full, and king and can be ordered in 20 other patterns. The cotton flannel fabric is already soft to the touch and it's made even better by being brushed three times to make the sheets extra comfortable. Plus, the fitted sheet has a deep pocket design that ensures it stays in place all night even if you toss and turn. Amazon Buy It! Eddie Bauer Queen Cotton Flannel Sheet Set in Montlake Plaid, $55.62 (orig. $80); amazon.com These Pillows That Stay 'Cool to the Touch' Provide Sweet Relief for Hot Sleepers, and They're $28 on Amazon Plus, the set is machine washable on a cold setting and can be dried on low heat for an easy clean. Wash them with like colors and don't forget to toss a dryer ball into the dryer before starting the cycle to prevent static build-up. Eddie Bauer is a trusted brand that's been around for years, so we aren't shocked that the sheets are backed by more than 12,000 five-star ratings. One shopper claimed that they "feel more expensive than they are" and added that the set is "100 percent worth it." Another reviewer said the "heavenly" sheets are so soft and high-quality that they feel like they're made to last. Do yourself a favor and prepare for fall weather before the season starts and you're left shivering while trying to sleep. You can't go wrong with the Eddie Bauer Cotton Flannel Sheet Set, especially while it's on sale. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.