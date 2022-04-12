Shoppers Are Impressed with This 'Powerful' Robot Vacuum That's 'Quieter' Than a Roomba — and It's $180 Off
Days filled with warmer weather are just around the corner, so there's a good chance you will likely be spending some much-needed time outside. But that means the floors in your home are about to be covered in grass, sand, mud, and everything in-between.
While many of us will happily take a little extra mess on the floors to experience some extra sunshine and warm weather (finally), you're going to want to make sure you have the best cleaning tools around. So now seems like a wonderful time to invest in a robot vacuum that takes care of all of the hard work for you.
Enter the Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner, which you can snag for $180 less right now on Amazon. It's a vacuum and a mop in one small, but mighty automatic machine. The cleaning device has a suction power of 2,600 pascals and can draw out dirt, dust, debris, crumbs, and pet hair from your hard floors and carpets.
Plus, the built-in sensor means that it will swivel around your entire home without crashing into coffee tables, toys, cables, and, in some cases, small human legs if you have little ones in your home.
Buy It! Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $379.99 (orig. $559.99); amazon.com
The robot cleaner even knows to avoid carpets when it's in mopping mode, too. You can set it to mop around your home with your choice of four scrub settings: low, medium, high, and ultra-high. Once it has done the job, you just toss the washable mop pad into your laundry machine and replace it once it's dry for a fresh clean every time.
You can easily set the robot to vacuum and mop on certain days and times using a pairable app, too. And with 110 minutes of battery life, even shoppers who don't ever leave reviews ″couldn't be happier″ and call the robot vacuum cleaner an absolute "lifesaver." One happy customer even said the "powerful" device is ″quieter″ than the two Roomba robot vacuums they own.
"Why did I waste so much of my life doing what this thing does?" another five-star reviewer shared. "This little machine makes sure my floor is clean every day… it does outstanding."
When the battery does get close to dying, the machine will return itself to the charging dock. Once it gets some juice, it will pick right back up where it left off cleaning in your home. Can't get easier than that.
Right now, you can snag the Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner while it's 32 percent off, but you'll want to act fast before the discount disappears. You (and your floors) can thank us later.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Shoppers Are Impressed with This 'Powerful' Robot Vacuum That's 'Quieter' Than a Roomba — and It's $180 Off
- Lizzo's Inspirational Bracelets Have a Starring Role in Her Yitty Shapewear Campaign — and We Know Where to Buy Them
- Jessica Alba Travels with This Genius $16 Face Cleanser That Transforms from Powder to Liquid
- This Bissell Carpet Cleaner Can Suck Up a 'Three-Year-Old Stain,' According to Shoppers — and It's on Sale