Shoppers Say They'll 'Never Use a Broom' After Getting This Robot Vacuum Cleaner — and It's 43% Off Right Now
If you're still yanking out the upright vacuum cleaner every time you need to pick up a pile of crumbs or pet hair, you're doing more work than you actually need to. After all, you could offload all that cleaning to a robot vacuum cleaner, which can suck up all the dirt you can (and can't ) see, with just a push of a button a button.
Right now, you can grab the Ecovac Deebot 500 Robot Vacuum Cleaner for just $159.99 — saving you a whopping 43 percent off ahead of Black Friday. The robot vacuum is constructed with two side brushes as well as a main brush that easily picks up dirt, pet dander, crumbs, and debris. Choose from several cleaning modes including an auto mode, spot mode, and edge mode—all of which can be controlled and scheduled via the smart app or through Alexa and Google assistant voice commands.
For ultra-dirty messes, the robot vacuum will automatically double its suction power, making sure to pick up every piece of dirt. It'll run for up to 110 minutes before heading back to its charging station. Plus, it's built with anti-drop and anti-collision sensors, preventing it from bumping into obstacles or accidentally tumbling down a flight of stairs.
Buy It! Ecovac Deebot 500 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $159.99 (orig. $279.99); amazon.com
Over 6,000 Amazon shoppers have given the robot vacuum cleaner a five-star rating, with many noting that they'll "never use a broom" again and others writing that it will "change your life." One user even said, "I never knew my home was so dirty."
"I am obsessed with this thing," one five-star reviewer shared. "It has helped me out so much with keeping my house clean. I can turn it on while I clean other things or just sit back with a glass of wine and watch it clean my home. It works well on carpet and hardwood. We have two dogs who shed so I empty the chamber once or twice per time of use, but I really don't mind that at all."
"My 800 series Roomba died and I didn't want to shell out the few hundred dollars to replace it, and this had good reviews," one five-star reviewer shared. "This is so much better than the Roomba. It has no bulky bumpers and it's slimmer than the Roomba so it doesn't get stuck as often. It goes under my couch and pops right back out the other side. It also goes from carpet to hard floor without any issues, [and] has the battery power to do the whole downstairs."
Head to Amazon and shop the Ecovac Deebot 500 Robot Vacuum Cleaner for just $159.99 while this deal lasts.
- Shoppers Say They'll 'Never Use a Broom' After Getting This Robot Vacuum Cleaner — and It's 43% Off Right Now
- Shoppers Say These Towels Are Even Better Than Upscale Hotel Towels, and You Can Get a Set for Just $20
- Amazon Is Having a Major Rug Sale Ahead of Black Friday — and Prices Start at $14
- This Best-Selling Smart Plug Set Is a Game Changer for Holiday Lights — and It's Only $13 Today