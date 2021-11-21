"My 800 series Roomba died and I didn't want to shell out the few hundred dollars to replace it, and this had good reviews," one five-star reviewer shared. "This is so much better than the Roomba. It has no bulky bumpers and it's slimmer than the Roomba so it doesn't get stuck as often. It goes under my couch and pops right back out the other side. It also goes from carpet to hard floor without any issues, [and] has the battery power to do the whole downstairs."