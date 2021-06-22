The Echo Dot and Sengled Lightbulb Set With Over 852,000 Ratings Is Under $25 for Less Than 24 Hours
Prime Day is a great time to grab something you didn't even know you needed, like this newly released Echo Dot 3rd Generation and Sengled Light Bulb set. The smart home, Alexa-controlled devices are activated by voice commands so you can turn on the lights or your favorite podcast without ever lifting a finger. Unfortunately, you only have less than 24 hours to grab the pair for 55 percent off before Amazon Prime Day ends on June 22 at midnight PT, so we suggest acting quickly - and if you're not a Prime member yet, sign up here.
The Echo Dot 3rd Generation is a smart speaker that's voice controlled through Amazon Alexa. You can use it to play music, ratio stations, audio books, movies, or call a friend. It can create a calendar invite, set a timer, or interact with other Echo devices in different rooms (in case you need to turn off the living room music while you're in the kitchen). Best of all, you can use it to control your smart home devices like a compatible thermostat, security camera, or the included Sengled Light Bulb.
The Sengled Light Bulb is a smart bulb that you can turn on or off or dim by using voice commands with the Echo Dot. You can even schedule it to turn on at a certain time or ask the bulb to slowly brighten or dim when you wake up in the morning and go to sleep at night, mimicking a sunrise or sunset. The multicolored hues have 24 custom settings like "party," "reading," "outdoor," "bath," "birthday," and more to set the scene for any occasion. Use the white color for a daytime setting, the yellow color for a warm light, the purple to wind down before bed, or all the colors for a get-together.
Right now, you can get both devices together for under $30 and the deal is so good, it's become one of Amazon's highest-selling items in its electronics category, according to the retailer's Movers & Shakers page. While you could buy the items separately, we don't suggest it - with the set, you're only paying $5 more for a smart light bulb that usually costs $60. Plus, when you use the pair together, shoppers joke that "it's almost like having a butler, maid, or robot doing your bidding."
Transform your home into a smart home for less with the Echo Dot 3rd Generation and Sengled Light Bulb set, currently 55 percent off.
