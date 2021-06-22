The Echo Dot and Sengled Lightbulb Set With Over 852,000 Ratings Is Under $25 for Less Than 24 Hours

The Sengled Light Bulb is a smart bulb that you can turn on or off or dim by using voice commands with the Echo Dot. You can even schedule it to turn on at a certain time or ask the bulb to slowly brighten or dim when you wake up in the morning and go to sleep at night, mimicking a sunrise or sunset. The multicolored hues have 24 custom settings like "party," "reading," "outdoor," "bath," "birthday," and more to set the scene for any occasion. Use the white color for a daytime setting, the yellow color for a warm light, the purple to wind down before bed, or all the colors for a get-together.