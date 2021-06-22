Hurry! Amazon's Most Popular Smart Speaker Is Only $20 for the Next 18 Hours
Having a personal assistant to read you the weather report, clean your dirty car, or craft a shopping list is a luxury few can afford - unless that assistant's name is Alexa. Amazon's Alexa, the "brains" and voice inside the Echo Dot 3rd Generation Smart Speaker, is in millions of homes, doing all of those things (cleaning excluded) on command. All you have to do is ask.
It might not feel like a necessary purchase, but once you have one, you'll wonder how you lived without it. And right now, it's on sale for half the usual price. For the next 18 hours (which was up to date at the time of this writing), Amazon cut the price of it's best-selling smart speaker in half to $19.99. The newer Echo Dot 4th Generation is also down by 50 percent to $24.99.
If you're not familiar, the Echo Dot can do virtually anything. The speaker can stream music played from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and more, answer questions, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices like lights, locks, and thermostats, call anyone in your smart phone's contacts, connect you to another Alexa-enabled room in your home, and thousands of other tasks. Plus, it's constantly being updated with new features.
Not convinced the Echo Dot is for you? Some of the shoppers who left the more than 705,000 five-star ratings were initially in the same camp, but quickly changed their minds once Alexa became a permanent resident in their homes.
"I'd been on the fence about getting an 'Alexa,'" one shopper writes, "and I am definitely pleased that I did. She can hear her name from a mile away and is always ready to assist you. I have asked her all kinds of things, [like] "Alexa, play ... " (I set her up to play my music), "Alexa, what is 1/3 of 3 cups?" "Alexa, how do you make lasagna?" "Alexa, set a timer for 30 mins." She has come in handy every single time. It has been amazing!"
Welcome an Echo Dot 3rd Generation Smart Speaker (and Alexa) to help with everything from cooking to trivia to turning off the lights while it's still on sale for half-off during Amazon Prime Day.
