These Are All The Items You Can — and Can't — Fly with this Holiday, According to the TSA

Heading to the airport with your favorite holiday treats in tow? The TSA has announced which foods passengers can bring in their carry-on (yes, fruitcake made the cut), and which goodies will need to get checked.

Fortunately, TSA says, per a release shared Monday, most foods are on the nice list and can be carried through a security checkpoint.

Solid items like fruitcake, cookies, cake, pies, chocolates, and candy canes have the green light, along with spices, fruit and nut baskets, and frozen or cooked ham.

However, TSA advises, "If you can spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it or pour it, and it's larger than 3.4 ounces, then it should go in a checked bag."

This includes holiday drink staples like egg nog, sparkling apple cider, champagne, and wine, along with cranberry sauce (homemade or store-bought), preserves, jams and jellies, and maple syrup.

TSA notes that since many food items need additional security screening, it's best to take them out of a carry-on bag and put them in a bin for a smoother checkpoint experience. For those who need to keep food cold while traveling, ice packs are allowed to go through checkpoints, "but they must be frozen solid and not melted when they go through security screening," TSA says.

The agency also shared guidelines for traveling with gifts. Instead of bringing wrapped gifts, TSA recommends placing them in gift bags or gift boxes "because if a gift triggers an alarm, it will need to be opened to resolve the alarm," according to the release.

Popular gifts like snow globes can travel through a checkpoint, as long as they're smaller than a tennis ball and contain less than 3.4 ounces of liquid.