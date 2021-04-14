Easy Ways to Go Green in Every Room in Your Home

Make sure your garage is well-insulated—extreme cold or heat can transfer to your house and affect your energy usage. And as for the car you park there? It’s burning fossil fuels, also known as greenhouse gases, and releasing them into the air, says Dunn. “These gases build up and trap heat in the atmosphere—the basis of climate change. Instead of driving, ride a bike. If you have to drive, try to carpool.” Says Kellogg: “I like to implement a 30-minute rule. If it’s less than a 30-minute walk, I walk or bike.”