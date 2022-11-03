Deal Alert! This Reversible Sofa Cover Is a Hack That Will 'Save Your Furniture,' and It's Up to 48% Off

Keeping your furniture in good shape over time can be difficult, especially if you have pets, kids, and lots of guests coming and going. Instead of covering your sofa with mismatched blankets in an attempt to keep it clean, consider a slip-on couch cover.

The Easy-Going Reversible Couch Cover is 48 percent off at Amazon in the Chocolate Beige shade, making it just $20 right now. The slipcover is ideal for cushions that measure 66 inches wide and it features over-arm flaps to provide protection for armrests. Elastic straps and foam pipes help to keep the cover in place and tucked into all the grooves so no fabric is left exposed to potential accidents. The best part? It's water-resistant and doesn't soak up moisture from spills.

The reversible cover is available in 33 other combinations, but keep in mind that sale prices vary by color. Either way, there's a reason it's an Amazon best-seller and backed by more than 58,000 five-star ratings, so don't hesitate to add one to your cart.

The whole point of a couch cover is to protect your furniture from wear and tear, so finding one that's easy to clean is essential. Thankfully, this one is machine washable and several reviewers agreed that it appeared "like new" after it's been washed and dried. Make sure to use mild detergent and wash it with cold water on a gentle cycle for the best results.

One five-star reviewer with two dogs wrote that the cushion cover is a "lifesaver during the rainy season" and protects their couch from "lots of mud." Another person raved about the fabric describing it as "attractive and good quality" and added that it'll "save your furniture."

Not only does this now-$20 couch cover protect furniture from accidents, but one person also mentioned that it helped protect their sofa from pet hair and odor.

Now's the perfect time to grab an Easy-Going Reversible Couch Cover since it's 48 percent off and will arrive before holiday gatherings are in full swing.

