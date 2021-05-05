Stains, Spills, and Pet Accidents Are No Match for This Couch Protector with 20,000 Five-Star Ratings
One of life’s simplest pleasures is sitting down on your couch after a long day. On the other hand, fewer things are worse than sitting down and realizing that your couch has a new stain, is covered in pet hair, or just looks a little lackluster overall. Anyone with children or pets at home knows how hard it is to keep anything clean, let alone a couch. Well, a simple solution is getting your hands on a protective couch cover, and the best-selling Easy Going Slipcover from Amazon is actually on sale right now.
The sofa protector, which has over 20,000 five-star ratings, is discounted by 16 percent, and some sizes and colors are already selling fast. The cover is made up of thick material (microfiber, to be exact) and features a quilted texture. It’s also reversible with different colors on each side, so you can easily flip it over to whatever color you feel like displaying that day. All you have to do is sling it on over one of your couch’s armrests and stretch it directly across to the other side.
If you’re worried the cover won’t stay in place, the elastic straps included in the packaging will fix that. These can be easily wrapped around the body of your couch to keep the cover sitting upright. The quilted protector also has anti-slip foam on the inside, and when tucked into the sides of your couch there’s minimal room for it to move at all. If you’re really concerned about movement, there are also two small foam rollers included in the packaging to place on the sides of your couch as well.
Since the purpose of the cover is to protect your couch from stains, spills, and all of the above, the material is also water-resistant. However, it’s important to note that if the cover does become stained it should be washed immediately. But since it’s easily machine washable and can be placed in your dryer, that shouldn’t be a problem.
Reviewers are very pleased with the covers, especially those who own pets or have children. “We’ve already had them peed on twice by a cat and had endless toddler spills. We average one wash per week on the heavy setting in hot water and hot dryer after and they still look great! I’m super impressed,” said one customer.
“I have three dogs and dog hair on my furniture is a real problem. After trying sheets and blankets, I’ve finally landed on a winner! I’m ordering a second one so I can rotate covers to wash. Love this cover,” shared another.
You can get this large couch protector on Amazon today at a discounted price.
