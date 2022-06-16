This Best-Selling Couch Cover Makes Furniture Look 'New Again,' According to Shoppers, and It's Half-Off
As satisfying as it is to fill your home with beautiful pieces of furniture, it's far less satisfying to watch them get quickly beaten up from everyday wear and tear. Couches, in particular, often take a pretty harsh beating — which is where protective sofa covers seriously come in handy.
And you can snag a popular option from Amazon for just $38 right now, 50 percent off its full price.
The Easy-Going Stretch Four-Seater Sofa Slipcover is a one-piece couch cover made of a mix of super-soft and stretchy spandex and polyester. It's designed to fit a regular four-seater sofa (up to 116 inches of space) and features anti-slip foams tucked into grooves to prevent sliding, as well as an elastic bottom to provide extra protection. Best of all, it comes in a huge variety of colors and the dark green hue is currently marked down for half-off.
Buy It! Easy-Going Stretch Four-Seater Sofa Slipcover, $37.49 with coupon (orig. $74.99); amazon.com
Installing the cover requires only a few minutes of effort since it's just one piece. Slip it onto your sofa, align it with the seams, stretch it to fit around the arms, and pull it down until the elastic bottom is under all four sides. Then, just tuck the anti-slip foams into the grooves to keep everything in place, and smooth the cover out until it looks pristine. When it's in need of freshening up, just throw the cover in the laundry, as it's machine washable.
It really is no surprise that the couch cover is an Amazon best-seller, as nearly 50,000 shoppers have given it a perfect rating and shared their thoughts praising everything from the cover's soft material to its simple installation.
"It's extremely easy to put on the couch and has tags on the inside of the cover to make it even easier," wrote one reviewer, adding that it only took them around 90 seconds to get it fully set up. Another shopper called the cover "the best purchase I've made so far on Amazon," noting that "it stretches all four ways and fits perfectly" and is "easy to clean." And an additional buyer raved that it's definitely "worth the money," explaining that it "made my loveseat look like it was new again."
If your sofa is in need of a (low-lift) makeover, this couch cover will slip right on and breathe a whole new life into your living room. Snag the cover now while it's discounted.
