This Best-Selling Couch Cover Makes Furniture Look 'New Again,' According to Shoppers, and It's Half-Off 

Installing the cover requires only a few minutes of effort since it's just one piece. Slip it onto your sofa, align it with the seams, stretch it to fit around the arms, and pull it down until the elastic bottom is under all four sides. Then, just tuck the anti-slip foams into the grooves to keep everything in place, and smooth the cover out until it looks pristine. When it's in need of freshening up, just throw the cover in the laundry, as it's machine washable.