Amazon Shoppers Call These the 'Softest Sheets Ever' — and They're Up to 45% Off
If you've been waking up in scratchy, pilling bed sheets, you're long overdue for an upgrade. Rather than spend hours searching through set after set, take the advice of thousands of Amazon shoppers and opt for the Easeland Bed Sheet Set, which is up to 45 percent off right now.
Spun from microfiber yarns, the bedding is wonderfully soft and plush and stays that way even after multiple washes. The bedding is breathable, keeping you warm in the winter and cool in the summer, and won't pill or fray over time. Each set includes four pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet that's equipped with an elastic band that can stretch over mattresses as deep as 16 inches.
Shoppers can choose from several solid colors, including cream, green, and purple, which are available in queen and king sizes. And when it's time to wash the sheets, simply toss them in the washing machine and tumble dry on low. Plus, thanks to the high-quality microfiber, you won't have to worry about the sheets being totally wrinkled after coming out of the dryer.
Buy It! Easeland Bed Sheet Set, $21.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Over 3,700 Amazon shoppers have given the sheets a five-star rating, with many calling them the "softest sheets ever." Even a picky shopper said, "These make me want to curl up and stay in bed all day and watch Netflix," while another wrote, "I've gotten my first good night's sleep in a long time."
"These are the best sheets ever," one five-star reviewer shared. "I bought them for both my adult kids and for myself for Christmas and we all love them. They wash nicely and are super soft and comfortable. I will never ever, ever buy another set of sheets other than this!"
"[I] originally bought two king-size sets in gray and navy — my husband and I enjoyed them so much I just bought three additional sets in light grey, green, and gold," another user said. "Soft, comfortable, wash and dry very well, and look fabulous right out of the dryer. We also have a very deep mattress and they easily fit over the corners. I am also a person who gets rather warm when I sleep, and these sheets are very cooling and just super soft and comfy."
Head to Amazon and shop the Easeland Bed Sheet Set for up to 45 percent off while this deal lasts.
