Amazon Shoppers Say This Fleece Blanket Is the 'Softest Thing They've Ever Felt' — and Prices Start at $30

From sweat-wicking sheets to flannel pajamas, Amazon is a one-stop shop for all your winter needs. You can easily stock up on items to prepare for the cozy nights in to come, including ultra-soft fleece blankets, like the best-selling Easeland Microplush Thermal Fleece Blanket. With nearly 12,000 perfect ratings, the shopper-loved throw is almost guaranteed to be a favorite in any home.
Described by reviewers as "the softest thing they've ever felt" and "dreamy, lightweight, and luxurious," the blanket is made from a 100 percent microfiber material that feels "like garment velour." It can withstand repeated runs through the wash without fading, shrinking, or losing it's original feel, with one person reporting that after two years of use, it "feels as good as right out of the box" and "exceeded expectations."
There are four sizes available that accommodate a majority of bed sizes, including California king, king, queen, and twin. Many shoppers use it in place of a traditional comforter, claiming it "keeps at just the right temperature" throughout the night, though it also works as the perfect addition to any couch. With 27 colors to choose between, from bright colors to standard neutrals, you'll likely want stock up on multiple shades, according to reviewers.
"I received this blanket yesterday and put it on my bed right away," wrote one person. "The incredible silky, luxuriously draping softness, and nearly weightless feeling of this blanket made it a joy to sleep under. It's a great all-season blanket. It feels amazing. I was so eager to try it, I didn't bother to remove the existing blanket before putting this one on."
"Best throw I have ever bought," shared a second. Well-made, warm, durable, and believe me: It is ultra soft! I use it to keep the chill off when I'm watching TV. The one problem with it is that it is so soft, I can't keep my cats off it. They come in to claim it as their own!"
A third raved: "This thing has stood the test of time…[I] wash it at least every other week, and this thing is still going strong! It is warm and does not shed. I use it all throughout the cold winters by itself but also in the summer, too and I am perfectly fine, though temperature level of comfort is so subjective. In any event, I needed a blanket for my living room and instantly thought to buy another one of these."
Pick up the incredibly soft thermal blanket just in time for movie nights and cold winter sleeps, starting at $30 on Amazon.
