This 'Unbelievably Comfortable' Mattress Topper Has Over 23,000 Perfect Ratings — and It's on Sale
If you've long considered upgrading an old mattress but didn't want to spend the money, there's an easy solution: A mattress topper. Add one to any bed and you'll be rewarded with what feels like a brand new mattress for a fraction of the price. Amazon shoppers recommend the Easeland Pillow Top Deep Pocket Mattress Topper, and for good reason: Prices start at just $38.
The mattress pad is woven from a mix of cotton and down alternative, which gives it a notable plushness. It's constructed with a deep pocket to fully stretch over the edges of the mattress — so it won't flip off if you move a lot while you sleep — and can extend an extra 21 inches over even the biggest mattresses. Plus the box stitching design prevents the filling from shifting around, keeping the entire topper soft and full in every corner.
With the high thread-count material and breathable fabric, the mattress pad prevents you from getting overheated at night. When the topper needs to be cleaned, just toss it in the washing machine and tumble dry on low. The topper comes in every size, from twin to California king, and also comes in alternative dimensions like full XL and super queen.
Buy It! Easeland Pillow Top Deep Pocket Mattress Topper, $37.91-$69.90 with coupon (orig. $39.99-$66.41); amazon.com
The mattress pad is so beloved, it's picked up over 23,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who say they're getting the "best sleep in years." Other users share that it's "top quality for a very good price" and "unbelievably comfortable."
"This mattress pad is simply amazing," one five-star reviewer shares. "It fits my twin mattress like a glove. When I purchased the mattress pad I was not expecting a super luxurious and soft time. But I was proven wrong. After putting on my new mattress pad, my bed has become so much nicer to sleep in and I no longer wake up sore in the morning. Everyone who has a mattress that they are not satisfied with has to buy this product."
"We had an old bed and were in absolute desperate need of a new one," another customer explains. "Something was missing though; it was comfy, it was cozy, but it wasn't quite right. Well guess what? THIS was what was missing. THIS is what we needed to complete the cozy setup we had created. I love crawling into it now at the end of a long day. It's like sleeping in a cloud. I don't feel as though I'm sinking; I feel protected and comforted. And let's be honest: That's what we all want in a bed."
If you're looking to add extra support to a mattress, shop the Easeland Pillow Top Deep Pocket Mattress Topper starting at just $37.91 at Amazon.
