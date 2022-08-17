More Than 24,700 Amazon Shoppers Swear by This Comforter That 'Feels Like a Cloud' — and It's on Sale

Save up to 42 percent 

By Isabel Garcia
Published on August 17, 2022 06:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Easeland Comforter Tout
Photo: Amazon

If your bed is in need of a cozy upgrade, Amazon shoppers swear by this fluffy comforter for a good night's sleep — and it's on sale.

Right now, the Easeland Down Alternative Comforter is up to 42 percent off. Designed to use year-round, the comforter is plush but lightweight. Plus, its polyfill is encased in brushed fabric cover that's breathable and soft to the touch.

Easeland Comforter
Amazon

Buy It! Easland Down Alternative Queen Comforter, $34.42 with coupon (orig. $69); amazon.com

Box stitching ensures the comforter's filling stays evenly spread out and prevents uncomfortable clumps from forming. And with proper care, the durable comforter will last you for years to come. When it's time to clean it, the brand recommends machine washing it with cold water and tumble drying it with a low heat setting.

The comforter is available in eight colors, including warm hues and darker colors. While it looks (and feels) great on its own, it can also easily be used as a duvet insert thanks to stitch-in corner tabs. No matter how you use it, though, just be sure to throw it in the dryer or let it air out in the sunlight to fluff up as it comes vacuum packed.

Suitable for most beds, the comforter comes in seven sizes: twin, full, queen, oversized queen, king, oversized king, and California king. Pricing depends on the size and color you opt for, but most of the options are on sale. You can even get a queen size for a little more than $34 thanks to a sale and a coupon in the product description.

A mega-popular product on Amazon, the comforter has racked up more than 24,800 five-star ratings. Customers love the "silky soft" fabric that "feels super luxurious." Others call out that it's so comfortable and fluffy that it "feels like a cloud."

One shopper noted: "It strikes the perfect balance between being lightweight and warm and will be perfect all year long."

Ready to wrap up in ultra-comfortable bedding? Head to Amazon to snap up the Easeland Down Alternative Comforter while it's still on sale.

