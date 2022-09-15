This Cloud-Like Mattress Topper That Shoppers Swear by for 'Amazing Sleep' Is on Sale at Amazon Right Now

Between fluffy pillows and cozy sheets, there are plenty of ways to make your bed extra comfortable. And if you're looking for a quick and cost-effective upgrade to your mattress, you can't go wrong with a mattress topper.

Luckily, the Easeland Queen Bamboo Mattress Topper is currently up to 28 percent off at Amazon thanks to a deal and an on-site coupon. The plush mattress topper is stuffed with a down-alternative filling to give your bed an added layer of comfort. Encased with a soft rayon material made from bamboo fiber, it's also breathable.

Amazon

Buy It! Easeland Queen Bamboo Mattress Topper, $30.95 with coupon (orig. $42.99); amazon.com

A standout feature is a deep pocket that fits a mattress up to 21 inches, making it easy to put it on your bed. Even better, the pocket has all-around elastic that ensures the mattress topper stays put while you sleep, even if you toss and turn.

Another plus? The mattress topper is machine washable and dryer safe, so it's easy to care for. Just be sure to wash it in cold water (no bleach) and tumble dry it on a low heat setting. Oh, and don't iron it.

The mattress topper comes in six sizes: twin, full XL, queen, super queen, king, and California king. Pricing varies by size, but four are currently on sale. Right now, we're eying the queen size while it's discounted to less than $35.

To go along with their five-star ratings, shoppers have left glowing reviews for the "soft and comfortable" mattress topper that helps them get "amazing sleep."

One reviewer raved that it's like "sleeping on a pillow." And another shopper wrote, "My sister says this mattress pad is like sleeping on a cloud," and added: "One of the best advantages is the fact it wraps around the mattress like a fitted sheet."

There's no word on when this deal ends, so pick up the Easeland Queen Bamboo Mattress Topper at Amazon before the savings expire.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.