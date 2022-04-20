Shop

Wayfair Quietly Dropped Hundreds of Early Deals Ahead of Way Day — Up to 81% Off

Beat the rush and buy mattresses, bedding, furniture, and more on sale now
By Carly Kulzer April 20, 2022 05:16 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

In case you missed it, Wayfair's Way Day sale started early this year, and you can already shop hundreds of deals up to 81 percent off. 

Now is the time to fill your home with new furniture, decor, and outdoor essentials for way less while beating the rush before the actual sale starts. You'll have the first pick of everything on the site before items potentially start to sell out — and popular items are expected to go quick. 

To make your shopping experience less overwhelming, we've curated a list of all the early deals that are worth having on your radar. Whether you're searching for big-ticket items like mattresses and sofas or just need basics like bedding and storage bins, you'll be pleasantly surprised by what this secret sale has to offer. Keep reading to see quality items with prices that start at just $10.

Early Way Day Deals

Not only are these items significantly marked down, but they're also backed by tons of rave reviews from shoppers who swear by them. For example, the rectangle 5-foot by 7-foot Owensby Handmade Braided Area Rug is 45 percent off and has more than 12,000 perfect reviews. Plus, it's ideal for indoor and outdoor use, so you can use it literally anywhere without damage. 

The rug is made with soft cotton that's thick, but not bulky, and it's fade resistant to ensure the color stays even if used on a patio. One five-star reviewer said they've had the rug for over a year and it still looks and feels great.

Credit: Wayfair

Buy It! Owensby Handmade Braided Area Rug in Tan, $179.99 (orig. $330); wayfair.com

While we're on the topic of comfort, consider upgrading your mattress while they're marked down to affordable prices. Sealy is a trusted brand that has a variety of choices like hybrid and memory foam mattresses that are 41 and 46 percent off, respectively, for a queen size. Both offer a free trial for 100 nights and are delivered in a compact box to make setup easy. Additionally, they have low motion transfer, help you stay cool, and provide medium firmness. 

The difference between a hybrid and a memory foam mattress is the amount of support it provides. A hybrid has springs that are typically wrapped and topped with foam to prevent them from poking and prodding, while a foam mattress is only multiple layers of fabric put together. You can't go wrong with either option since they're both extremely comfortable.

Credit: Wayfair

Buy It! Sealy To Go 10-Inch Medium Hybrid Mattress, $649.99 (orig. $1,099); wayfair.com

Credit: Wayfair

Buy It! Sealy To Go 12-Inch Medium Memory Foam Mattress, $649.99 (orig. $1,199); wayfair.com

We couldn't resist spotlighting the best deal we found, which is this three-piece duvet set in the color aqua that includes a cover and two matching standard pillow shams. The cover is made from a lightweight fabric that's great for summer and has a zip closure to ensure your duvet is secure inside and doesn't slide out while you sleep. 

The set is backed by more than 5,600 five-star reviews that claim it's soft, comfortable, and easy to wash. It's a whopping 81 percent off right now making it just $20, and that means you might as well add more than one to your cart before the sale ends, or it sells out.

Credit: Wayfair

Buy It! Courtemanche Microfiber Traditional Queen Duvet Cover Set in Aqua, $19.24 (orig. $99); wayfair.com

Check out all of the discounted items to consider before making your final purchases. Take this opportunity to shop low prices ahead of the actual Way Day sale, which starts on April 27.

Credit: Wayfair

Buy It! Kelly Clarkson Hom Rattan Basket, $42.04 (orig. $119.99), wayfair.com

Credit: Wayfair

Buy It! Ohanlon Square Pillow Cover Set of 2, $14.99 (orig. $35); wayfair.com

Credit: Wayfair

Buy It! Ivory And Black Microfiber Queen Quilt Set, $67.99 (orig. $140.00); wayfair.com

Credit: Wayfair

Buy It! Helmick 6 Drawer 52'-Inch Double Dresser, $399.99 (orig. $689); wayfair.com

Credit: Wayfair

Buy It! Fabric Underbed Storage Set of 2, $9.47 (orig. $14.99); wayfair.com

Credit: Wayfair

Buy It! Adria Twin 78.5-Inch Wide Split Back Convertible Sofa, $429.99 (orig. $663); wayfair.com

Credit: Wayfair

Buy It! Hogans Rattan Four-Person Seating Group with Cushions, $244.99 (orig. $399.99); wayfair.com

Credit: Wayfair

Buy It! 24-Inch by 30-Inch Outdoor Propane Fire Pit Table, $193.49 (orig. $249.99); wayfair.com

