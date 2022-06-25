The 30 Best Deals on Vacuums Happening at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day — Including a Stick Vacuum for $661 Less
Amazon Prime Day may still be a few weeks away, but the site has already marked down tons ahead of the big day. Whether you want to snag customer-loved clothing and accessories or home and kitchen necessities, there's plenty to choose from. And If it's big-ticket items you're after, you're in luck.
A full fleet of vacuum cleaners is on sale at Amazon. Right now, you'll find discounts on customer-favorite brands, including Dyson, Shark, Bissell, and Roomba, and prices up to a whopping 83 percent off. For example, you can grab a Shark robot vacuum for under $200, along with a top-rated cordless vacuum for as little as $120.
To make things easy for you, we pulled out the top five deals happening at Amazon right now, including the Dyson Ball that's nearly $100 off and a handheld device that's down to just $3520. Once you've scrolled through those picks, keep reading to check out the rest of the early Prime Day sales you can score on cordless, upright, handheld, and robot vacuums. And make sure to save the Prime Day dates — July 12 and 13! — in your calendar so you don't miss out on all the day-of deals.
The 5 Best Early Prime Day Vacuum Deals
- Dyson Ball Multi Floor Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $354.99 (orig. $379)
- Thisworx Car Vacuum Cleaner, $24.50 with coupon (orig. $39.99)
- Okp Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $120 with coupon (orig. $399.99)
- Inse S610 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $138.79 with coupon (orig. $799.79)
- iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $249.99 (orig. $274)
Best Cordless Vacuum Deals
If you're tired of being bogged down by a vacuum's cord, it's time to upgrade to a device that's cordless. Score the Poweart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for just $229 (that's a whopping 67 percent off!) or the Prettycare Cordless Vacuum Cleaner that's now just $120. If you're looking for something that doubles as a handheld vacuum, don't overlook this $110 option from Roomie Tec. And if you'd rather it's easy to use and doesn't come with so many confusing settings, opt for this Kenmore stick vacuum that has just two modes.
- Poweart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $228.94 (orig. $699.98)
- Kenmore DS4020 Cordless Stick Vacuum, $121.50 (orig. $149.99)
- Tineco Pure One S11 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $349.99 (orig. $399.99)
- Shark Vertex Ultra Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum, $358.23 (orig. $429.99)
- Prettycare Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $119.99 with coupon (orig. $139.99)
- Nequare Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $129.99 (orig. $489.99)
- Inse S6p Pro Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $199.98 (orig. $729.98)
- Roomie Tec Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $109.99 (orig. $149.99)
- Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $549 (orig. $598.89)
Best Upright Vacuum Deals
An upright vacuum is always a solid choice, and right now you can pick up a bunch of great options on sale from Amazon. Start with the classic Shark Navigator that's just $189; the machine's powerful suction can easily pick up crumbs and pet dander, even on carpet. And don't miss the Hoover MaxLife Pet Vacuum Cleaner if you have a cat or dog running around the house, along with the Bissell Multiclean Allergen Pet Vacuum that's constructed with a HEPA filter to trap dust particles.
- Bissell SurfaceSense Pet Upright Vacuum, $249 (orig. $299.99)
- Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum, $189 (orig. $219.99)
- Hoover MaxLife Elite Swivel XL Pet Vacuum Cleaner, $129.99 (orig. $179.99)
- Bissell 2999 MultiClean Allergen Pet Vacuum, $139.99 (orig. $195.69)
- Dirt Devil Endura Reach Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $68.99 (orig. $74.99)
Best Handheld Vacuum Deals
It's far too tedious to lug out a bulky vacuum every time you want to clean up a small mess, which is where trusty handheld devices come into play. The ever-popular Black + Decker Handheld Vacuum is a great option: Now priced at just $69, it's plenty affordable, and shoppers say it picks up crumbs "with ease." If you're looking for something even cheaper, look to the Dirt Devil Scorpion Handheld Vacuum — it comes with a handy crevice tool, and it's been slashed to just $29.
- Black + Decker 20V Max Handheld Vacuum, $68.50 (orig. $89.99)
- Whall Handheld Vacuum Cordless, $44.99 with coupon (orig. $148.99)
- Shark WV201 Wandvac Handheld Vacuum, $99.99 (orig. $129.99)
- Dirt Devil Scorpion Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, $28.99 (orig. $39.99)
- VacLife Handheld Vacuum, $39.99 (orig. $47.50)
Best Robot Vacuum Deals
Anyone who's tired of cleaning the house should add an assistant to their lineup, and thanks to these deals, it won't cost them an arm and a leg to get one — a robot vacuum, that is. In fact, shoppers can snag a Yeedi K650 Vacuum for just $90 and this Eufy model for only $140. Those who want to splurge should opt for the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum, whose self-emptying base takes the hands-off approach to cleaning one step further.
- Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $139.99 with coupon (orig. $199.99)
- Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum, $398 (orig. $599.99)
- Shark AV752 ION Robot Vacuum, $197 (orig. $229.99)
- Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop, $359.99 (orig. $599.99)
- Eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 15C Robot Vacuum, $149.99 (orig. $229.99)
- Yeedi K650 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $89.99 with coupon (orig. $199.99)
