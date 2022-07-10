Rugs of Every Size and Style Are on Sale at Amazon for Up to 84% Off

There are great options to fill a small space, like this Vintage Kitchen Rug from Maples Rugs, which you can set in front of your sink to add a little color and texture to your space (especially since it's under $15 in a range of color options). Or if you've been in the market for a new doorway rug, this Lifewit Water Absorbent Doormat is a great pick that is "heavy enough to stay in place…[and] washes well," according to one reviewer.