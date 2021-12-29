The 25 Best Under-$50 Deals to Shop from Amazon's Early New Year's Sale
Even though we've nearly reached the end of 2021, there are still plenty of sales to shop before we ring in 2022. In fact, Amazon just dropped thousands of early New Year's deals, including discounts from fan-favorite brands like Sony, Levi's, Revlon, and more.
Amazon's early New Year's sale is filled with markdowns on electronics, smart home devices, beauty products, kitchen appliances, and home decor, with discounts up to 68 percent off. To make things super easy, we've plucked out the best deals under $50 that are worth shopping right now, including an Instant Pot air fryer lid that turns any multicooker into an air fryer (now 44 percent off) and a shopper-loved portable vacuum cleaner that has over 110,000 five-star ratings for just $32.
Shop the 25 best under-$50 early New Year's deals happening at Amazon now:
- Echo Show 5, $44.99 (orig. $84.99)
- Echo Dot 4th Gen, $29.99 (orig. $49.99)
- CGK Unlimited 4-Piece Bedding Set, $25.49 (orig. $39.99)
- Lifewit Large Capacity Clothes Storage Bag Organizer, $16.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Sony Wireless Headphones, $38 (orig. $59.99)
- Linenspa Shredded Memory Foam 2-Pack Pillow, $19.22 (orig. $22.99)
- BalanceFrom GoYoga All-Purpose Yoga Mat, $18.90 (orig. $49.95)
- Toppin HEPA Air Purifier, $39.09 (orig. $64.99)
- Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid, $49.95 (orig. $89.99)
- Bedsure Duvet Cover, $43.34 (orig. $56.99)
- Thisworx Car Vacuum Cleaner, $32 with coupon (orig. $44.97)
- Amazon Essentials Men's Heavyweight Hooded Puffer Coat, $46.60 (orig. $54.90)
- VieBeauti Teeth Whitening Pen, $16.99 (orig. $19.99)
- Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer, $34.88 (orig. $59.99)
- Lodge Cast Iron Dual Handle Pan, $24.90 (orig. $39.99)
- Amysen Smart Plug, $21.58 with coupon (orig. $26.97)
- Jbl Tune True Wireless Earbud Headphones, $49.95 (orig. $99.95)
- Running Girl Sports Bra, $14.99 (orig. $18.99)
- Donpapa Womens Slippers, $18.05 with coupon (orig. $30.99)
- Levi's Men's 505 Regular-fit Jean, $34.99 (orig. $59.50)
- Black+Decker 12-Cup Coffee Maker, $23.80 (orig. $29.99)
- Yankee Candle Large Jar, Christmas Cookie, $15.49 (orig. $30.99)
- Shiyojin 100-Pack Disposable Face Masks, $8.99 (orig. $24.99)
- Andily Compact Portable Ceramic Space Heater, $29.99 (orig. $35.99)
- Alvada Merino Wool Hiking Socks, $15.99 with coupon (orig. $26.99)
If you're looking for a way to stay warm this winter — without elevating the heat bill — consider the Andilly Space Heater, which is now just $30. The compact device is complete with three settings and can be easily transported from room to room thanks to a stay-cool handle. Thousands of shoppers are impressed with the device, with one writing: "I plugged that heater [in] for five minutes and thought I was in Hawaii."
Buy It! Andily Compact Portable Ceramic Space Heater, $29.99 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com
For those in search of electronics, don't overlook the Sony Wireless Headphones, which are a steal at just $38. The noise-canceling headphones are designed to swivel, making them easy to pack up and travel with, and they can be connected to any device via Bluetooth. You can also nab an Echo Show 5, which allows you to manage your smart home options from one compact device, for 47 percent off.
Buy It! Sony Wireless Headphones, $38 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Echo Show 5, $44.99 (orig. $84.99); amazon.com
And don't forget to check out products you're sure to use every day, like an extra-thick yoga mat that's 62 percent off, and the popular Revlon One-Step hair dryer brush with over 269,000 five-star ratings. It's a great time to stock up on home essentials, too, like a set of pillows for under $20 and a pack of surgical face masks for just $9.
Buy It! Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer, $34.88 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
Buy It! BalanceFrom GoYoga All-Purpose Yoga Mat, $18.90 (orig. $49.95); amazon.com
Head to Amazon to explore the rest of the deals from the early New Year's sale. Just make sure you check out before the day is over, because many of these items are bound to sell out quickly.
