Shop

The 25 Best Under-$50 Deals to Shop from Amazon's Early New Year's Sale

Save up to 64 percent on face masks, electronics, kitchen appliances, and more
By Amy Schulman December 29, 2021 05:00 AM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Even though we've nearly reached the end of 2021, there are still plenty of sales to shop before we ring in 2022. In fact, Amazon just dropped thousands of early New Year's deals, including discounts from fan-favorite brands like Sony, Levi's, Revlon, and more. 

RELATED: Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message.

Amazon's early New Year's sale is filled with markdowns on electronics, smart home devices, beauty products, kitchen appliances, and home decor, with discounts up to 68 percent off. To make things super easy, we've plucked out the best deals under $50 that are worth shopping right now, including an Instant Pot air fryer lid that turns any multicooker into an air fryer (now 44 percent off) and a shopper-loved portable vacuum cleaner that has over 110,000 five-star ratings for just $32.   

Shop the 25 best under-$50 early New Year's deals happening at Amazon now:

If you're looking for a way to stay warm this winter — without elevating the heat bill — consider the Andilly Space Heater, which is now just $30. The compact device is complete with three settings and can be easily transported from room to room thanks to a stay-cool handle. Thousands of shoppers are impressed with the device, with one writing: "I plugged that heater [in] for five minutes and thought I was in Hawaii." 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Andily Compact Portable Ceramic Space Heater, $29.99 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com 

For those in search of electronics, don't overlook the Sony Wireless Headphones, which are a steal at just $38. The noise-canceling headphones are designed to swivel, making them easy to pack up and travel with, and they can be connected to any device via Bluetooth. You can also nab an Echo Show 5, which allows you to manage your smart home options from one compact device, for 47 percent off. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Sony Wireless Headphones, $38 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Echo Show 5, $44.99 (orig. $84.99); amazon.com

And don't forget to check out products you're sure to use every day, like an extra-thick yoga mat that's 62 percent off, and the popular Revlon One-Step hair dryer brush with over 269,000 five-star ratings. It's a great time to stock up on home essentials, too, like a set of pillows for under $20 and a pack of surgical face masks for just $9.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer, $34.88 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! BalanceFrom GoYoga All-Purpose Yoga Mat, $18.90 (orig. $49.95); amazon.com

Head to Amazon to explore the rest of the deals from the early New Year's sale. Just make sure you check out before the day is over, because many of these items are bound to sell out quickly.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Shop
View All
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com