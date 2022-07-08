Beat the Prime Day Rush with 19 Can't-Miss Kitchen Deals Amazon Already Dropped — Up to 56% Off

There are plenty of additional smaller gizmos and gadgets on sale that will come in handy when you're in the kitchen. This waterproof digital meat thermometer is just $13 and works to take a temperature in as little as two to three seconds, according to the brand. And this set of 16 food storage containers comes out to just $1.87 apiece right now. Along with a variety of airtight, BPA-free containers in four sizes, you'll receive 20 reusable labels and a marker — hello, instant organization.