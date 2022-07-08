Beat the Prime Day Rush with 19 Can't-Miss Kitchen Deals Amazon Already Dropped — Up to 56% Off
If your kitchen appliances and everyday cookware have seen better days, there's no better time than right now to refresh and invest in the pieces you've had your eyes on.
Even though Amazon Prime Day is still a few days away — it's July 12 and 13 this year, to be exact — that doesn't mean you need to wait to start shopping. The retail giant has already dropped tons of deals on popular kitchen items, including appliances from Ninja, Instant Pot, KitchenAid, and other brands. Before the two-day sale event even begins, you can score impressive discounts (up to 56 percent off!) on coffee makers, cookware, and other kitchen gadgets and appliances.
We scoured Amazon's early Prime Day deals to find the 19 of the best kitchen deals you'll want to snap up now.
Kitchen Appliance Deals
- Ninja Professional Blender, $69.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Dash Deluxe Air Fryer, $62.10 (orig. $99.99)
- Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, $74.95 (orig. $99.99)
- KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer, $399 (orig. $459.99)
- Cosori Electric Kettle, $59.49 (orig. $69.99)
- Chefman Electric Panini Press, $24.25 (orig. $34.99)
- Dash Mini Waffle Maker (2 Pack), $18.10 (orig. $24.99)
- Eurolux Electric Citrus Juicer, $39.99 (orig. $89.99)
If you're aiming to step up your smoothie skills, consider the Ninja Professional Blender, currently marked down to $70. The countertop blender has a 72-ounce pitcher, which makes it very easy to whip up large batches of fruit- and vegetable-based smoothies. Plus, one shopper called it "super easy to clean," as it's dishwasher-safe.
Other standout appliances include the now-$62 Dash Deluxe Air Fryer shoppers have declared "life-changing" and the Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, which has racked up a whopping 121,800 perfect ratings. The latter appliance does seven different jobs — it pressure cooks, slow cooks, and serves as a rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan, and food warmer. So it's no wonder that shoppers haven't stopped raving about the "easy to use" Amazon best-seller.
As one five-star reviewer simply explained, it's "so easy to use, saves you a lot of time in the kitchen... We use it about three to four times per week. Never had a problem. Food always comes out perfect. One of the best things I ever got."
Coffee Maker Deals
- Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker, $99.99 (orig. $149.99)
- Mr. Coffee Espresso and Cappuccino Maker, $199.99 (orig. $249.99)
- Kaffe Coffee Grinder, $23.95 (orig. $29.99)
If your mornings just aren't complete without a cup of coffee, think about investing in the Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker. It brews the most popular k-cup pod sizes (6, 8, and 10 ounces) and is marked down to just under $100 right now. As one reviewer shared, "this coffee maker is one of the nicest things that happens to me in the morning."
There's also the Mr. Coffee Espresso and Cappuccino Maker available for $200. The semi-automatic three-in-one espresso, cappuccino, and latte maker has an automatic milk frother and a one-touch control panel for drink selections, so you can really feel like you're making café-quality morning beverages. One satisfied shopper highlighted that it "makes a good latte" and "works as good as a 700 dollar machine."
Cookware Deals
- Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron 4.3 Quart Dutch Oven, $32.09 (orig. $41.09)
- Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, $19.90 (orig. $29.85)
- Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Reversible Grill/Griddle, $34.90 (orig. $52.35)
While it's nice to have flashy kitchen appliances, your pots and pans are just as important. Take this Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, for example. It has side handles and a fitted lid, so you can take the pot from the stove or oven right to the table to serve, and it's oven-safe up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
The "heavy-duty" Dutch oven serves three to four people, and it has more than 28,000 five-star ratings. One shopper said they used the Dutch oven to make "a whole turkey breast dinner" and described it as a "well-made and solid pan." They added, "just treat it right and it'll last for years."
Most home cooks will likely mention they have at least one Lodge cast iron product, and you can score both the pre-seasoned cast iron skillet and reversible grill/griddle on sale for $20 and $35, respectively. "The classic lodge cast-iron skillet, you can't go wrong," a five-star reviewer wrote. "The skillet holds up so well for cooking over a campfire; would definitely recommend, as they last forever with the proper care."
More Early Prime Day Kitchen Deals
- Kuluner TP-01 Waterproof Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer, $13 (orig. $23.99)
- Large Bamboo Wood Cutting Board, $11.80 (orig. $23.99)
- Praki Airtight 16-Piece Food Storage Container Set, $29.99 (orig. $45.99)
- Midone 17-Piece Knife Set, $33.99 (orig. $55.99)
- Umite Chef Kitchen Utensils Set, $25.49 (orig. $39.99)
There are plenty of additional smaller gizmos and gadgets on sale that will come in handy when you're in the kitchen. This waterproof digital meat thermometer is just $13 and works to take a temperature in as little as two to three seconds, according to the brand. And this set of 16 food storage containers comes out to just $1.87 apiece right now. Along with a variety of airtight, BPA-free containers in four sizes, you'll receive 20 reusable labels and a marker — hello, instant organization.
An easy (and practical!) way to add a pop to the kitchen is by stocking up on colorful cooking utensils, and this now-$26 set comes with 15 pieces, including both a slotted and solid turner, deep soup ladle, pasta server, flexible spatula, egg whisk, and kitchen tongs, all in a convenient holder. They're made from stainless steel with silicone heads and are dishwasher-safe. One shopper described how the "spectacular" brightly colored utensils "feel good in the hand and move through ingredients like a shark through water… They make cooking fun for me again."
Keep in mind while Amazon offers plenty of sales for non-subscribers, there are also massive Prime Day deals exclusively for Prime members. For those who don't have a Prime membership, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial that will instantly grant you access to every deal already happening now and during Prime Day. Plus, the month-long trial comes with free two-day shipping.
And there is no greater feeling than beating the Prime Day rush and getting that new air fryer on your doorstep so quickly.
Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals:
