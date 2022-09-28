All the Best Home and Kitchen Deals Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale — Including a Customer-Loved Sofa for $522 Less

Even though Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale 2022 is still two weeks away, the retail giant has already put so many products on sale ahead of the big day. In particular, shoppers can find major discounts in both the home and kitchen departments.

No matter what you're on the hunt for, everyone will be able to find something they need on sale. Consider grabbing a set of pillows for just $15 or a Shark steam mop that's 23 percent off. And if it's big-ticket items you're after, snag a Le Creuset sauteuse oven that's made for prepping cozy stews and one-pot meals while it's $60 less than usual, as well as this 12-inch memory foam mattress with nearly 100,000 five-star reviews; it's Amazon's best-selling mattress as of this writing.

All shoppers have access to these deals — meaning you don't have to be a Prime member to see these savings your cart. But if you want to become a member and unlock all the exclusive deals during the Prime Early Access Sale in October, you can sign up here for a 30-day free trial.

Keep scrolling to check out the rest of our home and kitchen picks from Amazon's early Prime Early Access sales.

The Best Early Home Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Deals 2022

There's so much to choose from in the home department. If it's furniture you're after, consider this top-rated sofa that's 64 percent off. It's the best-seller in its category, and for good reason: The couch from Lifestyle Solutions is plenty soft, according to several glowing reviews, and it can fit up to three people comfortably. Plus, it's available in a few colors, and it'll ship much faster than most couches on the market right now.

Amazon has slashed the prices of plenty of household cleaning devices as well. One of the biggest deals we've found so far is on the Mamnv Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop, which is 79 percent off when you apply the on-page coupon. The robot vacuum can hit suction speeds up to 1,400 pascals, easily removing dust, debris, and pet hair from all surfaces. And like its more expensive competitors, it can slide under furniture, utilize several cleaning modes, and be controlled from an app on your phone.

And you shouldn't miss out on nabbing this steam cleaner while it's nearly 50 percent off. Shoppers use it to remove grime and stains from hard-to-reach corners and on kitchen appliances, and at under 4 pounds, it's easy to carry around.

And if you haven't prepared for fall's cooler weather just yet, there are tons of affordable items to stock up on. Grab a $16 Yankee Candle that's designed to smell just like a mix of sage and citrus, a fleece blanket for cozying up on the couch during a show binge, and a $24 space heater to keep your toes warm while working at your desk. Normally, these products would cost you $100 all together — but right now, their discounts bring them down to $55.

The Best Early Kitchen Amazon Prime Event Access Sale Deals 2022

Shoppers who plan to spend the late fall and winter stationed in the kitchen are in for a treat with this vast array of early Prime Early Access Sale deals. Start by grabbing the Instant Vortex air fryer while it's as little as $110. The popular countertop appliance from the makers of the Instant Pot can prep everything from baked salmon to French fries without utilizing an excessive amount of oil. The 4-quart basket can prep enough food for the whole family, and the customizable programs mean you can cook your favorites at the push of a button.

If it's pots and pans you're after, look to this two-piece nonstick set from All-Clad that's down to just $60 thanks to an on-site coupon. The skillets are finished off with a PFOA-free nonstick coating that allows fried eggs and grilled chicken to simply slide out. Then, make moves to snag this three-piece set of Nordic Ware sheet pans, now just $36. The aluminum baking sheets are sure to get a lot of use, as they can be whipped out for baking cookies, roasting vegetables, and frying bacon.

Already set on the big stuff and just need a few smaller items for the kitchen? There are sales for you, too. A kitchen can never have enough spatulas, and this silicone rubber spatula set is now on sale for just $12. The set comes with five spatulas, all of which serve different purposes. Additionally, don't miss out on grabbing the ever-popular $20 Swedish dishcloths that shoppers call the "ultimate dish cloth."

