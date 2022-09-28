Lifestyle Home All the Best Home and Kitchen Deals Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale — Including a Customer-Loved Sofa for $522 Less Roomba, Lodge, Le Creuset, Shark, and KitchenAid are all included, and prices are up to 79 percent off By Amy Schulman Amy Schulman Website Amy Schulman has been a news and deals writer, strategist, and expert in the home and kitchen space with a focus on data and trends since 2019 at Dotdash Meredith. She has been writing and editing professionally for more than five years. Now at PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more. Previously, Amy was a food editor and journalist where she she crafted restaurant guides, interviewed local chefs and experts for reported features, reviewed restaurants, and sourced, reviewed, and tested the best products in the kitchen and home space. You can find her work in various publications like InStyle, Food & Wine, Real Simple, Travel & Leisure, and more. Amy is an excellent editor and strong storyteller, using her passions to dictate what she writes about. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 28, 2022 06:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Even though Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale 2022 is still two weeks away, the retail giant has already put so many products on sale ahead of the big day. In particular, shoppers can find major discounts in both the home and kitchen departments. No matter what you're on the hunt for, everyone will be able to find something they need on sale. Consider grabbing a set of pillows for just $15 or a Shark steam mop that's 23 percent off. And if it's big-ticket items you're after, snag a Le Creuset sauteuse oven that's made for prepping cozy stews and one-pot meals while it's $60 less than usual, as well as this 12-inch memory foam mattress with nearly 100,000 five-star reviews; it's Amazon's best-selling mattress as of this writing. Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. All shoppers have access to these deals — meaning you don't have to be a Prime member to see these savings your cart. But if you want to become a member and unlock all the exclusive deals during the Prime Early Access Sale in October, you can sign up here for a 30-day free trial. Keep scrolling to check out the rest of our home and kitchen picks from Amazon's early Prime Early Access sales. The Best Early Home Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Deals 2022 Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, $145.64 with coupon (orig. $699.99) Lifestyle Solutions Grayson Sofa, $297.10 (orig. $819.99) Aikoper Space Heater, $23.99 (orig. $39.99) Zinus 12-Inch Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress, $299 (orig. $369) Hoomqing Bed Pillows, $15.21 (orig. $39.99) Shark Steam Pocket Mop, $69.45 (orig. $89.99) Echo Show 5, $39.99 (orig. $84.99) Mellanni 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set, $34.18 with coupon (orig. $47.97) Lifewit Large Capacity Storage Bags, $29.99 (orig. $38.99) Yankee Candle Sage & Citrus Scent, $15.74 (orig. $30.99) Prettycare Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $93.47 (orig. $199) Puetz Golf Handheld Steam Cleaner, $66.54 with coupon (orig. $129.99) Sha Cerlin Metal Platform Bed Frame, $154.99 (orig. $239.99) Elvana Home Ultra Soft 6-Pack Cotton Towel Set, $23.99 (orig. $39.99) Bedsure Fleece Blanket, $15.29 (orig. $28.96) There's so much to choose from in the home department. If it's furniture you're after, consider this top-rated sofa that's 64 percent off. It's the best-seller in its category, and for good reason: The couch from Lifestyle Solutions is plenty soft, according to several glowing reviews, and it can fit up to three people comfortably. Plus, it's available in a few colors, and it'll ship much faster than most couches on the market right now. Amazon Buy It! Lifestyle Solutions Grayson Sofa, $297.10 (orig. $819.99); amazon.com Amazon has slashed the prices of plenty of household cleaning devices as well. One of the biggest deals we've found so far is on the Mamnv Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop, which is 79 percent off when you apply the on-page coupon. The robot vacuum can hit suction speeds up to 1,400 pascals, easily removing dust, debris, and pet hair from all surfaces. And like its more expensive competitors, it can slide under furniture, utilize several cleaning modes, and be controlled from an app on your phone. And you shouldn't miss out on nabbing this steam cleaner while it's nearly 50 percent off. Shoppers use it to remove grime and stains from hard-to-reach corners and on kitchen appliances, and at under 4 pounds, it's easy to carry around. Amazon Buy It! Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, $145.64 with coupon (orig. $699.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Puetz Golf Handheld Steam Cleaner, $66.54 with coupon (orig. $129.99); amazon.com And if you haven't prepared for fall's cooler weather just yet, there are tons of affordable items to stock up on. Grab a $16 Yankee Candle that's designed to smell just like a mix of sage and citrus, a fleece blanket for cozying up on the couch during a show binge, and a $24 space heater to keep your toes warm while working at your desk. Normally, these products would cost you $100 all together — but right now, their discounts bring them down to $55. Amazon Buy It! Yankee Candle Sage & Citrus Scent, $15.74 (orig. $30.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Bedsure Fleece Blanket, $15.29 (orig. $28.96); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Aikoper Space Heater, $23.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com The Best Early Kitchen Amazon Prime Event Access Sale Deals 2022 Lodge Cast Iron Dual Handle Pan, $24.90 (orig. $37.35) Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, $81 (orig. $99.99) All-Clad Hard Anodized Nonstick Skillets, $59.95 with coupon (orig. $109.98) Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, $239.95 (orig. $300) Henckels Forged Accent 2-Piece Paring Knife Set, $29.95 (orig. $79) De'Longhi Bar Pump Espresso and Cappuccino Machine, $169.95 (orig. $207.95) Ninja Mega Kitchen System, $159.95 (orig. $199.99) Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Air Fryer Oven, $109.95 (orig. $129.99) Swedish Wholesale Dish Cloths, $19.99 (orig. $24.99) KitchenClouds Kitchen Mat, $16 with coupon (orig. $35.99) KitchenAid Stand Mixer, $299 (orig. $329.99) FineDine Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls, $22.79 (orig. $38.99) Tabletops Porcelain Round Dinnerware Collection, $49.99 (orig. $69.99) Hotec Silicone Rubber Spatula Set, $11.70 with coupon (orig. $18.99) Nordic Ware 3-Piece Baker's Delight Set, $35.99 (orig. $51.80) Shoppers who plan to spend the late fall and winter stationed in the kitchen are in for a treat with this vast array of early Prime Early Access Sale deals. Start by grabbing the Instant Vortex air fryer while it's as little as $110. The popular countertop appliance from the makers of the Instant Pot can prep everything from baked salmon to French fries without utilizing an excessive amount of oil. The 4-quart basket can prep enough food for the whole family, and the customizable programs mean you can cook your favorites at the push of a button. Amazon Buy It! Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Air Fryer Oven, $109.95 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com If it's pots and pans you're after, look to this two-piece nonstick set from All-Clad that's down to just $60 thanks to an on-site coupon. The skillets are finished off with a PFOA-free nonstick coating that allows fried eggs and grilled chicken to simply slide out. Then, make moves to snag this three-piece set of Nordic Ware sheet pans, now just $36. The aluminum baking sheets are sure to get a lot of use, as they can be whipped out for baking cookies, roasting vegetables, and frying bacon. Amazon Buy It! All-Clad Hard Anodized Nonstick Skillets, $59.95 with coupon (orig. $109.98); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Nordic Ware 3-Piece Baker's Delight Set, $35.99 (orig. $51.80); amazon.com Already set on the big stuff and just need a few smaller items for the kitchen? There are sales for you, too. A kitchen can never have enough spatulas, and this silicone rubber spatula set is now on sale for just $12. The set comes with five spatulas, all of which serve different purposes. Additionally, don't miss out on grabbing the ever-popular $20 Swedish dishcloths that shoppers call the "ultimate dish cloth." Amazon Buy It! Hotec Silicone Rubber Spatula Set, $11.70 with coupon (orig. $18.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Swedish Wholesale Dish Cloths, $19.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com Shop More Amazon Prime Event 2022 Deals: Forget Prime Day! Amazon's First-Ever Prime Early Access Sale Is Coming — and Here Are the 50 Best Early Deals Score Discounts on Apple AirPods Pro, iPads, and the Apple Watch 8 at Amazon Before the Prime Early Access Sale Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.