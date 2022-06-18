Early Home and Kitchen Prime Day Deals Are Here! Shop the Best 30 Now — Including a Sofa for $511 Less

Credit: Amazon
By Amy Schulman June 18, 2022 04:00 AM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Even though Amazon Prime Day 2022 is still a month away, the retail giant is already dropping tons of deals ahead of the big day. Right now, shoppers can score some serious discounts in the home and kitchen department. 

Everyone will be able to find something they want or need with these early deals without spending a lot of money, whether they're snagging a top-rated Yankee Candle for just $15 or a cooling neck fan (perfect for summer!) for as little as $23. If it's big-ticket items you're after, don't overlook this cordless vacuum that's over 75 percent off when you use a coupon, as well as the classic KitchenAid stand mixer that's rarely on sale. 

Keep scrolling to check out the rest of our picks from Amazon's early Prime Day sales. 

The Best Early Home Amazon Prime Day Deals 2022

If it's furniture you're after, don't miss out on this top-rated sofa, which is a whopping 62 percent off at Amazon. The comfortable loveseat has thick, plush cushions that are ready for lounging, reading a book, or watching TV. Plus, it's easy to take care of: Simply vacuum the fabric with a soft brush attachment. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Lifestyle Solutions Grayson Sofa, $308.87 (orig. $819.99); amazon.com

And you should move quickly on the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum while it's still 34 percent off. The powerful vacuum has a three-stage cleaning design and can be controlled via a phone app. Thousands of shoppers have left five-star reviews recommending the device, with one calling it their "favorite home appliance." 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $179.99 (orig. $274); amazon.com

If it's kitchen items you're shopping for, there's a ton to select from as well. Start with the All-Clad Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set that's been slashed to just $70; the skillets are the perfect vessel to fry eggs and flip pancakes. Plus, you can also score a Henckels santoku knife for just $62. Normally just under $100, the sharp knife is capable of chopping onions and mincing garlic and will become your handy sous chef in the kitchen. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! All-Clad Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set, $69.95 (orig. $109.98); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Henckels Classic Hollow Edge Santoku Knife, $61.51 (orig. $92); amazon.com

And for the bedroom, we found a deal on these 100 percent bamboo sheets that shoppers rely on to keep them comfy and cool on summer nights. The sheets are available in a slew of colors and sizes twin through California king. And don't overlook this Dreo tower fan that's designed with four speeds and 90-degree oscillation. One shopper swore that "within minutes," it was able to "dramatically" cool down the room.    

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Bedsure 3-Piece Bamboo Sheets, $56.09 (orig. $62.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Dreo Nomad One Tower Fan, $59.99 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals:

