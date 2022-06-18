Early Home and Kitchen Prime Day Deals Are Here! Shop the Best 30 Now — Including a Sofa for $511 Less
Even though Amazon Prime Day 2022 is still a month away, the retail giant is already dropping tons of deals ahead of the big day. Right now, shoppers can score some serious discounts in the home and kitchen department.
Everyone will be able to find something they want or need with these early deals without spending a lot of money, whether they're snagging a top-rated Yankee Candle for just $15 or a cooling neck fan (perfect for summer!) for as little as $23. If it's big-ticket items you're after, don't overlook this cordless vacuum that's over 75 percent off when you use a coupon, as well as the classic KitchenAid stand mixer that's rarely on sale.
Keep scrolling to check out the rest of our picks from Amazon's early Prime Day sales.
The Best Early Home Amazon Prime Day Deals 2022
- Dreo Nomad One Tower Fan, $59.99 (orig. $69.99)
- Eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 11S, $139.99 (orig. $229.99)
- Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Clock, $39.99 (orig. $59.99)
- iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $179.99 (orig. $274)
- Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, $320 (orig. $439.95)
- Oxo Brew Conical Burr Coffee Grinder, $69.99 (orig. $99.95)
- Poweart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $174.47 with coupon (orig. $699.98)
- Bedsure 3-Piece Bamboo Sheets, $56.09 (orig. $62.99)
- KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer, $427.49 with coupon (orig. $459.99)
- McCulloch Heavy-Duty Steam Cleaner, $124.99 (orig. $199.99)
- Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast-Iron Skillet, $19.90 (orig. $29.85)
- Ninja Professional Countertop Blender, $89.95 (orig. $99.99)
- Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $25.80 with coupon (orig. $42.99)
- Lucid 10-Inch 2020 Gel Memory Foam Mattress, $181.44 (orig. $219.99)
- Henckels Classic Hollow Edge Santoku Knife, $61.51 (orig. $92)
- Lifestyle Solutions Grayson Sofa, $308.87 (orig. $819.99)
- Dolond Portable Neck Fan, $22.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Simrly Hanging Closet Organizer, $30.59 (orig. $35.99)
- Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro, $199 (orig. $399)
- Shark IQ App-Controlled Self-Charging Robot Vacuum, $199.99 (orig. $382.49)
- Venture Pal Large Reusable Leakproof Lunch Box, $14.44 (orig. $21.99)
- Chef's Path Airtight Food Storage Containers, $25.49 (orig. $39.99)
- Furinno Tioman Hardwood Outdoor Bench, $109 (orig. $159.99)
- Edenbrook 7-Drawer Storage Organizer, $38.62 (orig. $69.99)
- Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, $79 (orig. $99.99)
- Furmax Office Chair, $49.99 (orig. $54.99)
- All-Clad Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set, $69.95 (orig. $109.98)
- Yankee Candle Vanilla Cupcake, $14.87 (orig. $30.99)
- Danjor Linens 6-Piece Sheet Set, $20 with coupon (orig. $39.99)
- Nespresso Essenza Mini Espresso Machine, $142.95 (orig. $169.95)
If it's furniture you're after, don't miss out on this top-rated sofa, which is a whopping 62 percent off at Amazon. The comfortable loveseat has thick, plush cushions that are ready for lounging, reading a book, or watching TV. Plus, it's easy to take care of: Simply vacuum the fabric with a soft brush attachment.
Buy It! Lifestyle Solutions Grayson Sofa, $308.87 (orig. $819.99); amazon.com
And you should move quickly on the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum while it's still 34 percent off. The powerful vacuum has a three-stage cleaning design and can be controlled via a phone app. Thousands of shoppers have left five-star reviews recommending the device, with one calling it their "favorite home appliance."
Buy It! iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $179.99 (orig. $274); amazon.com
If it's kitchen items you're shopping for, there's a ton to select from as well. Start with the All-Clad Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set that's been slashed to just $70; the skillets are the perfect vessel to fry eggs and flip pancakes. Plus, you can also score a Henckels santoku knife for just $62. Normally just under $100, the sharp knife is capable of chopping onions and mincing garlic and will become your handy sous chef in the kitchen.
Buy It! All-Clad Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set, $69.95 (orig. $109.98); amazon.com
Buy It! Henckels Classic Hollow Edge Santoku Knife, $61.51 (orig. $92); amazon.com
And for the bedroom, we found a deal on these 100 percent bamboo sheets that shoppers rely on to keep them comfy and cool on summer nights. The sheets are available in a slew of colors and sizes twin through California king. And don't overlook this Dreo tower fan that's designed with four speeds and 90-degree oscillation. One shopper swore that "within minutes," it was able to "dramatically" cool down the room.
Buy It! Bedsure 3-Piece Bamboo Sheets, $56.09 (orig. $62.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Dreo Nomad One Tower Fan, $59.99 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com
Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals:
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- This Flowy, Bump-Friendly Maxi Dress Is Reminiscent of Nicky Hilton's Feminine Pregnancy Style
- 2,400+ Early Prime Day Fashion Deals Are Available on Amazon — and Prices Start at $9
- This Super Quiet Robot Vacuum Picks Up Dirt, Dust, and Pet Dander — and It's Only $140
- Amazon Shoppers Call This Canopy Chair a 'Sunburn Saver,' and It's 76% Off Right Now