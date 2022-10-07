Gorgeous Furniture from Amazon Is Up to 62% Off Before the Prime Early Access Sale Even Begins

Shop seating, storage, and side tables starting at $22

By
Annie Burdick
Annie Burdick
Annie Burdick

Annie Burdick is an Amazon Commerce Writer at Dotdash Meredith, covering a range of lifestyle products, from fashion picks to home essentials for sites like People, InStyle, Food & Wine, and others. For the past several years she's worked as a freelance writer and editor, covering a wide range of topics, including—on many occasions—commerce, and developing a passion for lifestyle content. In this time she also wrote five nonfiction books on topics like gardening and unconscious bias, for two publishers. Before entering the freelance world, she worked for two years in publishing, as a nonfiction book editor in Minneapolis. When she's not hunting for Amazon deals or writing about them, she's attempting to read through her overflowing bookshelves, running around outside with her dogs, or inventing something in the kitchen.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 7, 2022 06:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon furniture
Photo: Amazon

If you want to refresh your home's furnishings ahead of holiday parties and hosting, you can — and perhaps on a tighter budget than you might expect. While Amazon is always a great place to pick up furniture of any size and style, it's currently a particularly great place to do so with extra steep deals.

As Amazon prepares for its brand new two-day Prime Early Access Sale, the retailer is already slashing prices on some favorite items in all categories. So even those who aren't Prime members, or want to get ahead of next week's sale, can grab top furniture picks at majorly discounted prices, up to 62 percent off.

The newly-announced sale happens next week on October 11 and 12 and includes deals across all categories, comparable to the discounts you'd see on Prime Day. Think Black Friday shopping, but ahead of schedule. However, the deals apply to Prime members only, so you'll want to get that membership active in time.

There's something so satisfying about swapping out that old, uncomfortable couch or outdated TV stand with something new and modern that reflects your tastes and elevates your space. And if you're daunted by scrolling through page after page of options, don't worry. We've handled all the digging through Amazon, leaving you with the best of the best furniture deals to check out now.

We've pulled picks for stylish seating, chic and practical storage, and even multi-purpose lighting. Shop all our favorites here, while the deals last, and you can enjoy a freshly updated space in no time.

Best Pre-Prime Early Access Sale Furniture Deals

Looking to really reinvent your space with just one furniture update? A couch is probably the way to go. If you're just getting by with a couch that's worn out, or just not cutting it anymore, upgrading to something you love can totally change how you feel about a room. However, a new couch can often be out of budget. That's why this Lifestyle Solutions Grayson Sofa is an amazing option. And at 62 percent off, it's a surprisingly affordable sofa. The black fabric matches a huge range of decorating styles, and the tufted, thick cushions are both stylish and comfortable.

If the $300 for a sofa leaves room in the budget, you could also opt to grab an armchair to pair alongside it. This stylish chair from Baxton Studio is a chic and modern piece with a touch of vintage flair. It will instantly elevate any living space, den, or lounge area, but at a surprisingly affordable price tag. Plus, a reviewer attested, "it looks great in my living room."

Amazon furniture
Amazon

Buy It! Mellow Naturalista Classic 12 Inch Solid Wood Platform Bed Frame, $168.98 (orig. $225.12); amazon.com

Maybe it's your bedroom that is more in need of a refresh. If that's the case, there's a gorgeous platform bed frame option to shop, made from light pine in a super classic style that will never look outdated. The slatted design lets you place the mattress right on the frame, with no box spring needed. It's landed over 11,000 five-star ratings at Amazon, with shoppers praising it as "beautiful and sturdy."

You can also pick up this stunning mid-century style nightstand from Decor Therapy, which matches the style of the bed frame flawlessly for a cohesive look and provides a large drawer for everything you want to keep close to the bed.

We still have more furniture picks for you to shop, so keep scrolling to see the rest of our top Amazon deals happening now.

Amazon furniture
Amazon

Buy It! Novogratz Tallulah Memory Foam Futon, $312.16 (orig. $589.99); amazon.com

Those interested in a unique and eye-catching statement piece for their home should check out this versatile futon. Not only is the light pink color a refreshing change from classic couches, but it folds down into a bed for guests, and is perfect for small spaces. It's no wonder it's an Amazon best-seller, with plenty leaving enthusiastic reviews, and one raving, "The color is gorgeous and it is so comfortable."

Amazon furniture
Amazon

Buy It! Lifestyle Solutions Lexington Armchair, $189 (orig. $379.99); amazon.com

Some people prefer to cozy up in a big, soft armchair rather than sprawl on a couch (or maybe you'd like both options) — and this armchair is a solid option no matter your room preferences, as it's the best blend of stylish and comfy. As one review mentioned, it's "perfect for my reading nook in our home office."

Amazon furniture
Amazon

Buy It! Mopio Ensley 59-Inch Mid-Century Modern TV Stand, $199.99 (orig. $250); amazon.com

A good TV stand or entertainment console can become the focal point of a room, especially if it's as stunning and unique as this mid-century piece. The stand includes shelves and sliding door spaces for a combination of visible and hidden storage. This means plenty of space for your gaming consoles, extra remotes, cables, and even games or books to find a home, all on one chic furniture piece.

Amazon furniture
Amazon

Buy It! Addlon LED Modern Shelf Floor Lamp, $42.49 with coupon (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

In small spaces, any furniture piece that serves multiple purposes is a huge win. Take this stunning and classic floor lamp that gives off "plenty of light," but also incorporates shelving for your books, plants, and other essentials. Each shelf can support up to 50 pounds, and the LED light above will illuminate all your books and decor to perfection.

Amazon furniture
Amazon

Buy It! Simplihome Draper Mid Century Modern Wide Bookcase and Storage Unit, $459 (orig. $726.20); amazon.com

There are plenty of basic bookshelves out there, but those looking for something a bit more special can find it here, now for 37 percent less. This gorgeous piece will instantly draw the eye with its unique design and mid-century features. Plus, it provides a great amount of storage space with six cubbies of varying sizes and two drawers to stash less display-worthy belongings.

Amazon furniture
Amazon

Buy It! Furinno 3-Tier Turn-N-Tube End Table, $21.72 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

If you only have a bit to spend on a new furniture item, you can opt for this simple and functional end table that comes out to just over $20. With three shelves, it's got enough space for you to store some items you want on hand, whether that's a box of tissues, a stack of books, or the TV remote. Considering it doesn't have walls, you can always make organizing the shelves even easier by tossing everything in a cute storage basket.

Shop More Amazon Prime Event Access Sale 2022 Deals:

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
Best Home Organization Product Deals
Amazon Is Loaded with Steep Price Cuts on Home Organization Staples Ahead of the New Prime Early Access Sale
Roundup of Early Prime Day Home Deals
All the Best Home and Kitchen Deals Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale — Including a Customer-Loved Sofa for $522 Less
Amazon Outlet kitchen deals
Don't Wait! These Kitchen Deals from Amazon's Under-the-Radar Outlet Are Up to 82% Off Now
Rattan Decor Pieces Tout
Refresh Your Home with Trendy Rattan Decor and Furniture from Amazon — Sale Prices Start at Just $10
Round of Customer Most-Loved Home Deals
Treat Your Space to a Refresh: All of These Customer-Loved Home Products Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now
Living Room Furniture Outlet Weekend Deals
There Are 160+ Living Room Furniture Deals in Amazon's Hidden Outlet This Weekend — Up to 53% Off
Amazon Wireless Bra Deals Roundup
PSA: Wireless Bras Are Up to 67% Off Ahead of Amazon's New Two-Day Deals Event
Amazon Outlet home
Amazon's Secret Outlet Dropped 200+ Last-Chance Decor and Furniture Deals, and Prices Start at $13
Before Prime Early Access Sale
Before the Prime Early Access Sale, I'm Scooping Up Amazon Deals on New Balance, Lodge, and Shark
Early Fashion Deals Roundup Tout
Right Now, Amazon's Fashion Deals Are Up to 68% Off — and the Prime Early Access Sale Hasn't Even Started Yet
Halloween Decor Ideas Roundup
Deck Out Your Home with These Spooky Halloween Decorations — Starting at Just $7
Early Outlet Store Deals Roundup Tout
The First-Ever Prime Early Access Sale Starts This Month — but These Major Amazon Outlet Deals Are Available Now
Amazon Sale Announcement Round Up
Forget Prime Day! Amazon's First-Ever Prime Early Access Sale Is Coming — and Here Are the 55 Best Early Deals
Early Bedroom and Living Room Labor Day Deals
Early Sale Alert! Mattresses, Sofas, and Tables Are Up to 64% Off at Amazon Days Before Labor Day Weekend
home decor neutrals deals tout
Decorating with Neutrals Is In, and This Amazon Section Is Packed with Deals to Help You Achieve the Look
Amazon QuietlAmazon Dropped a Bunch of Furniture Deals
Amazon Quietly Dropped a Bunch of Furniture Deals — Up to 64% Off