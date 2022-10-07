If you want to refresh your home's furnishings ahead of holiday parties and hosting, you can — and perhaps on a tighter budget than you might expect. While Amazon is always a great place to pick up furniture of any size and style, it's currently a particularly great place to do so with extra steep deals.

As Amazon prepares for its brand new two-day Prime Early Access Sale, the retailer is already slashing prices on some favorite items in all categories. So even those who aren't Prime members, or want to get ahead of next week's sale, can grab top furniture picks at majorly discounted prices, up to 62 percent off.

The newly-announced sale happens next week on October 11 and 12 and includes deals across all categories, comparable to the discounts you'd see on Prime Day. Think Black Friday shopping, but ahead of schedule. However, the deals apply to Prime members only, so you'll want to get that membership active in time.

There's something so satisfying about swapping out that old, uncomfortable couch or outdated TV stand with something new and modern that reflects your tastes and elevates your space. And if you're daunted by scrolling through page after page of options, don't worry. We've handled all the digging through Amazon, leaving you with the best of the best furniture deals to check out now.

We've pulled picks for stylish seating, chic and practical storage, and even multi-purpose lighting. Shop all our favorites here, while the deals last, and you can enjoy a freshly updated space in no time.

Best Pre-Prime Early Access Sale Furniture Deals

Looking to really reinvent your space with just one furniture update? A couch is probably the way to go. If you're just getting by with a couch that's worn out, or just not cutting it anymore, upgrading to something you love can totally change how you feel about a room. However, a new couch can often be out of budget. That's why this Lifestyle Solutions Grayson Sofa is an amazing option. And at 62 percent off, it's a surprisingly affordable sofa. The black fabric matches a huge range of decorating styles, and the tufted, thick cushions are both stylish and comfortable.

If the $300 for a sofa leaves room in the budget, you could also opt to grab an armchair to pair alongside it. This stylish chair from Baxton Studio is a chic and modern piece with a touch of vintage flair. It will instantly elevate any living space, den, or lounge area, but at a surprisingly affordable price tag. Plus, a reviewer attested, "it looks great in my living room."

Buy It! Mellow Naturalista Classic 12 Inch Solid Wood Platform Bed Frame, $168.98 (orig. $225.12); amazon.com

Maybe it's your bedroom that is more in need of a refresh. If that's the case, there's a gorgeous platform bed frame option to shop, made from light pine in a super classic style that will never look outdated. The slatted design lets you place the mattress right on the frame, with no box spring needed. It's landed over 11,000 five-star ratings at Amazon, with shoppers praising it as "beautiful and sturdy."

You can also pick up this stunning mid-century style nightstand from Decor Therapy, which matches the style of the bed frame flawlessly for a cohesive look and provides a large drawer for everything you want to keep close to the bed.

We still have more furniture picks for you to shop, so keep scrolling to see the rest of our top Amazon deals happening now.

Buy It! Novogratz Tallulah Memory Foam Futon, $312.16 (orig. $589.99); amazon.com

Those interested in a unique and eye-catching statement piece for their home should check out this versatile futon. Not only is the light pink color a refreshing change from classic couches, but it folds down into a bed for guests, and is perfect for small spaces. It's no wonder it's an Amazon best-seller, with plenty leaving enthusiastic reviews, and one raving, "The color is gorgeous and it is so comfortable."

Buy It! Lifestyle Solutions Lexington Armchair, $189 (orig. $379.99); amazon.com

Some people prefer to cozy up in a big, soft armchair rather than sprawl on a couch (or maybe you'd like both options) — and this armchair is a solid option no matter your room preferences, as it's the best blend of stylish and comfy. As one review mentioned, it's "perfect for my reading nook in our home office."

Buy It! Mopio Ensley 59-Inch Mid-Century Modern TV Stand, $199.99 (orig. $250); amazon.com

A good TV stand or entertainment console can become the focal point of a room, especially if it's as stunning and unique as this mid-century piece. The stand includes shelves and sliding door spaces for a combination of visible and hidden storage. This means plenty of space for your gaming consoles, extra remotes, cables, and even games or books to find a home, all on one chic furniture piece.

Buy It! Addlon LED Modern Shelf Floor Lamp, $42.49 with coupon (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

In small spaces, any furniture piece that serves multiple purposes is a huge win. Take this stunning and classic floor lamp that gives off "plenty of light," but also incorporates shelving for your books, plants, and other essentials. Each shelf can support up to 50 pounds, and the LED light above will illuminate all your books and decor to perfection.

Buy It! Simplihome Draper Mid Century Modern Wide Bookcase and Storage Unit, $459 (orig. $726.20); amazon.com

There are plenty of basic bookshelves out there, but those looking for something a bit more special can find it here, now for 37 percent less. This gorgeous piece will instantly draw the eye with its unique design and mid-century features. Plus, it provides a great amount of storage space with six cubbies of varying sizes and two drawers to stash less display-worthy belongings.

Buy It! Furinno 3-Tier Turn-N-Tube End Table, $21.72 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

If you only have a bit to spend on a new furniture item, you can opt for this simple and functional end table that comes out to just over $20. With three shelves, it's got enough space for you to store some items you want on hand, whether that's a box of tissues, a stack of books, or the TV remote. Considering it doesn't have walls, you can always make organizing the shelves even easier by tossing everything in a cute storage basket.

