The 25 Best Deals on Furniture Happening at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day — Including a Sofa for $689 Less

Amazon Prime Day is still a few weeks away, but the site has already dropped tons of deals ahead of the big shopping day. Whether you're looking to snag discounted Apple watches or tons of clothing and accessories, you'll immediately find there's plenty to choose from.
However, if you've been holding out on furniture shopping, now's the time to get started. Right now, you'll find discounts on a slew of items for just about every room in the house, including the dining room, bedroom, and home office. Prices are up to a whopping 61 percent off and as little as $20. Plus, Prime Members are always guaranteed free shipping — so you won't have to pay any hidden fees on even the biggest of items.
Keep scrolling to check out the best early Prime Day furniture deals happening at Amazon right now. And make sure to save the Prime Day dates — July 12 and 13 — so you don't miss out on of the biggest shopping days of the year.
Best Living Room Furniture
If you're looking to totally renovate the living room, you're not going to want to miss out on this sectional sofa that's been slashed by nearly $700. The couch is spun out of a polyester material and even comes with two matching throw pillows. Don't overlook this $55 coffee table that's designed with two tiers, along with this cafe-style lounge chair that's sure to add a pop of color to any space.
- Osp Home Furnishings Russell Reversible Sectional Sofa, $561.83 (orig. $1,250)
- Zinus Ricardo Sofa, $451.96 (orig. $750)
- Sauder Boulevard Café Lounge Chair, $156.99 (orig. $179.99)
- Manhattan Comfort Sylvan TV Stand, $471.63 (orig. $800)
- GreenForest Coffee Table, $54.99 (orig. $89.99)
Best Dining Room Furniture
For those who are revamping their dining room, consider this solid wood dining table that spans 72 inches. It's large enough to fit between six and eight people around it, plus the sleek design is sure to match just about any decor. If it's chairs you're after, consider these farmhouse-style ones that are just $70 apiece or for an upholstered version try the Roundhill Furniture tufted chairs that come in a slew of colors.
- Recaceik 5-Piece Dining Table Set, $142.50 with coupon (orig. $254.42)
- Signature Design by Ashley Owingsville Set of 2 Dining Room Side Chairs, $140 (orig. $256.99)
- Roundhill Furniture Set of 2 Tufted Parsons Dining Chair, $155.18 (orig. $236)
- Walker Edison Andre Modern Solid Wood Dining Table, $389.99 (orig. $455)
- Fdw Dining Kitchen Table, $69.99 (orig. $114.99)
Best Bedroom Furniture
If you've noticed that your mattress is feeling a little, well, hard, it'll certainly be worth replacing it with the Lucid 14-Inch Memory Foam Mattress, which has been slashed by over $100. Pair it with this mattress foundation (only $76!) for a simple look, or opt for this platform bed frame that shoppers call "gorgeous." Plus, don't miss out on this three-tiered end table that's a steal at just $20.
- Lucid 14-Inch Memory Foam Mattress, $473.72 (orig. $584.72)
- Zinus SmartBase Euro Slats Mattress Foundation, $76.49 (orig. $160)
- Zinus Kellen Upholstered Scalloped Platform Bed Frame, $269.30 (orig. $540)
- Furinno Just 3-Tier End Table, $19.93 (orig. $49.99)
- Prepac Astrid 6-Drawer Dresser, $159.76 (orig. $286)
Best Storage Furniture
Getting organized is hardly an easy thing to accomplish, but having pieces of furniture with handy storage is one way to tackle it. Opt for this $70 coat rack that doubles as a shoe rack to place in the entryway; you'll finally have one system in place to keep dirty shoes and coats organized. You can also snag this lift-top coffee table for just $76, allowing you to stick books and other items away and out of sight, as well as this storage cabinet that's designed with four drawers and two shelves.
- Homekoko Coat Rack Shoe Bench, $69.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Crosley Furniture Seaside Hall Tree, $278.59 (orig. $619)
- Hoobro Storage Chest, $94.99 (orig. $109.99)
- Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table, $76 with coupon (orig. $85.99)
- Songmics Storage Cabinet, $69.99 (orig. $79.99)
Best Office Furniture
Working from home is just as prevalent as it was at the beginning of the pandemic, so if your home office needs to be spruced up you'll still find plenty of items worth shopping. Start with the Furmax Office Chair for just $50; it has over 23,000 perfect ratings and is a bestseller in its category. Don't miss out on this 47-inch desk that shoppers say "fits great in small rooms." Plus, score a mobile filing cabinet that comes with tons of storage space to hold important documents and even electronics like scanners and printers.
- Furmax Office Chair, $49.99 (orig. $54.99)
- Neo Office Ergonomic Office Chair, 59.98 (orig. $104.98)
- Coleshome 47-Inch Computer Desk, $67.99 (orig. $79.99)
- Coaster Home Furnishings Desk, $189.99 (orig. $485.95)
- Yaheetech Mobile File Cabinet, $94.99 with coupon (orig. $115.59)
