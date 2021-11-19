Celebs Who Can't Wait for Christmas! Britney Spears, Lance Bass and More Stars Decorating Early

In mid-October, the "My Only Wish (This Year)" singer posted a photo of a decked-out Christmas tree in her living room.

"I'm celebrating Christmas 🎄 way early this year … because why not ???!!!" Spears captioned the snap. "I believe any reason to find more joy in life is a good idea … and it's no secret what I've been through it in the past … so I might have to do things a little differently from now on !!"