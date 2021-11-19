Celebs Who Can't Wait for Christmas! Britney Spears, Lance Bass and More Stars Decorating Early
It's almost the most wonderful time of the year, and these stars aren't waiting until December to rock around the Christmas tree. See which celebs have already decorated for the holidays!
Lance Bass
This "Poppa bear" is feeling the holiday spirit while feeding his month-old twins —Violet Betty and Alexander James — in front of a pink ombré tree!
Beverley Mitchell
The Seventh Heaven alum posed in front of the fire with two of her three kids: son Hutton, 6, and daughter Kenzie, 8. The star also shares daughter Mayzel, 1, with husband Michael Cameron.
Britney Spears
In mid-October, the "My Only Wish (This Year)" singer posted a photo of a decked-out Christmas tree in her living room.
"I'm celebrating Christmas 🎄 way early this year … because why not ???!!!" Spears captioned the snap. "I believe any reason to find more joy in life is a good idea … and it's no secret what I've been through it in the past … so I might have to do things a little differently from now on !!"
Tan France
"Who cares about Halloween costumes, when it's the 11th year of our Christmas-Tree-on-Halloween-tradition?!" wrote the Queer Eye star, who is known for getting into the holiday spirit early every year. This will be the first Christmas for the fashion expert's son, Ismail (pictured here), who France and his husband Rob welcomed via surrogate in July.
Joanna Gaines
The Fixer Upper star and her youngest son Crew, 3, got in the holiday spirit early, decorating their tree at the beginning of November.
"It was 54 degrees today so..." the mom of five captioned this shot.
Ali Manno Fedotowsky
This former Bachelorette is decking the halls of her Nashville home with her son Riley, 3, who she jokes is "a ham." She also shares daughter Molly, 5, with husband Kevin Manno.
Drew Scott
The day after Halloween, this Property Brothers star shared a silly TikTok lip syncing to "Where Are You Christmas?" as he walked out of a doorway in a Christmas onesie with a matching red cap.
Craig Conover
From Southern Charm to the North Pole! This reality star is feeling Christmas ready — and even launched a new holiday line with his pillow company, Sewing Down South.