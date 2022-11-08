Early Black Friday Vacuum Deals Just Landed at Amazon  — Up to 78% Off

Black Friday may be a few weeks away, but Amazon is already dropping early deals across categories. And if a vacuum cleaner is at the top of your wishlist, we've got good news.

Amazon just launched a bunch of early Black Friday deals on all kinds of vacuums. Weeks ahead of the shopping holiday, you can save up to 78 percent on cordless vacuums, robot vacuums, and upright vacuums. Even better, Shark, iRobot, Bissell, and other customer-favorite brands are on sale right now.

Whether you're looking for a convenient stick vacuum for everyday messes or an upright vacuum for deep cleaning, there are plenty of impressive deals you won't want to miss. To help you get started, we pulled together a curation of the best early vacuum deals happening at Amazon.

Best Cordless Vacuum Deals

If you're looking for an easy way to maintain clean floors, opt for a lightweight stick vacuum without an annoying cord to trail. Right now, you can get the Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for just $100 — an incredible deal considering cordless stick vacuums can cost hundreds of dollars. Equipped with strong suction power, the vacuum tackles everything from pet hair and dust to dirt and crumbs. Plus, it converts into a handheld vacuum. So along with hard floors and carpets, it also cleans stairs, upholstery, curtains, baseboards, and more.

Customers who've awarded it a five-star rating say that it's "convenient and "highly maneuverable." One shopper raved, "This vacuum is powerful and so easy to use." And another wrote, "It has a good battery life and it works for a long time."

Have pets that shed? Another cordless vacuum that should be on your radar is the Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, which is marked down by 38 percent. With a bristle brush roll and strong powerful suction, it cleans pet hair and debris from hard floors and carpets. Thanks to its low-profile design, it can easily reach under furniture and around tight corners. It also has LED headlights, so you don't miss a thing.

More than 3,000 customers have given the "life-saver" vacuum a five-star rating. Pet owners are impressed by the "excellent suction," with one saying that it "gets every bit of dust and dog hair."

Best Robot Vacuum Deals

Prefer to offload vacuuming altogether? You can score major savings on robot vacuums, including the iRobot Roomba j7 Robot Vacuum. Currently 42 percent off, the Roomba has never been cheaper. Needless to say, now's a great time to invest in the smart cleaning gadget. It has smart mapping and built in-sensors to navigate your home efficiently while avoiding obstacles — even pet waste.

With the iRobot Home app, you don't even have to be home to schedule cleaning times. Another convenient feature? When its battery is low, it'll automatically return to its dock and recharge. And when it's powered up, it'll pick up right where it left off.

Best Upright Vacuum Deals

For heavy-duty cleaning, check out powerful upright vacuums like the Bissell CleanView Swivel Rewind Pet Reach Vacuum Cleaner. In addition to strong suction, it has a multisurface brush roll to take care of embedded pet hair and dirt. It's also super easy to move around your home thanks to its swivel steering. A multifunctional cleaning gadget, it has a built-in cleaning wand with a quick release that lets you clean above-floor messes, too.

Shoppers have left glowing reviews for the vacuum, calling out its "impressive" maneuverability and "great suction power." One pet owner wrote, "I am amazed at how much dog fur this vacuum picks up."

There's no end date listed for these early Black Friday vacuum deals, so add whatever you're eyeing to your Amazon cart before the savings disappear!

