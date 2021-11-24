The Best-Selling Sheet Set That Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying Is $36 Today

"Can we talk about sheet-buying anxiety? I put this off for years," another user said. "These guys [though] are the bomb. Like that silky cool feeling when you climb into bed and stretch your legs out that can only be taken to the next level if you have freshly shaven legs!" They added, "Top sheets have always been dumb to me… well this top sheet had me rethinking all my previous hard no's in life, because sliding in bed between the fitted sheet and this top sheet is like an out of body experience."