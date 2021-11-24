The Best-Selling Sheet Set That Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying Is $36 Today
With Black Friday 2021 right around the corner, it's likely you're beginning to shop for the holidays — whether that means picking out items for friends and family or simply for yourself. And if you're looking for a good deal that's sure to please just about anyone, consider nabbing one of Amazon's best-selling sheets, which are already on sale ahead of the big day.
The Mellanni Luxury 4-Piece Sheets Set is one of the top items in the bedding category, earning thousands of five-star ratings and reviews. Spun from a microfiber material, the sheets are wonderfully soft and comfortable. Not only is the set fade-, stain-, and wrinkle-resistant, but the sheets are incredibly easy to care for: Just toss them in the washing machine and tumble dry on low.
Each set includes a flat sheet, two pillowcases, and a fitted sheet outfitted with an elastic band that can stretch to fit mattresses as deep as 16 inches. Shoppers can choose from the standard bedding sizes ranging from twin to California king, along with a slew of color options including beige, dark blue, and emerald green.
Nearly 200,000 Amazon shoppers have given the sheet set a five-star rating, with many calling them the "only sheets you need" and others noting the set makes them "feel like royalty." One reviewer even wrote, "These sheets are far better than sets I've paid twice as much."
"These sheets are a steal," a five-star reviewer shared. "They are comfortable in the summer and I predict they'll work just as well in SoCal's mild winter temperatures. They're softer than the Hotel Collection set that these replaced — at a fraction of the cost ($23 versus $130)...I've even turned other family members onto these sheets."
"Can we talk about sheet-buying anxiety? I put this off for years," another user said. "These guys [though] are the bomb. Like that silky cool feeling when you climb into bed and stretch your legs out that can only be taken to the next level if you have freshly shaven legs!" They added, "Top sheets have always been dumb to me… well this top sheet had me rethinking all my previous hard no's in life, because sliding in bed between the fitted sheet and this top sheet is like an out of body experience."
Head to Amazon and shop the Mellanni Luxury 4-Piece Sheets Set before this deal disappears and the price goes with it.
Shop More Early Black Friday 2021 Deals:
- The Best-Selling Sheet Set That Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying Is $36 Today
- The New Apple Watch Is on Sale for the First Time Ever Days Before Black Friday
- Deal Alert! This Self-Emptying Shark Robot Vacuum Is at Its Cheapest Price Ever on Amazon Right Now
- Oprah Named These Spanx Pants One of Her Favorite Things — and They're Majorly Discounted Right Now