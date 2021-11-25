Shop

You Can Get This Popular Roomba for Under $200 at Amazon One Day Before Black Friday

Shoppers say the robot vacuum “works like a champ”
By Sanah Faroke November 25, 2021 08:00 AM
Just admit it: Having a cleaning gadget to tackle tedious chores for you is the best. It's no wonder robot vacuums that suck up dust and crumbs while strategically cleaning your entire home are in more demand this Black Friday than ever before. To get one at a really great price, you've got to shop ahead of the crowd, And right now, you can get the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum for $95 off before Black Friday even begins — so you'll want to buy now before it goes out of stock. 

The Roomba 694 uses powerful suction to pick up pet hair and debris like most robot vacuums. But what sets it apart is its three-stage cleaning system and dual multi-surface brushes, which lift dirt from both carpet and hard floors, and its edge-sweeping brush that captures everything lingering around the edges and hiding in corners. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $179 (orig. $274); amazon.com 

If you have an old iRobot vacuum, you've probably heard the message, "Error, please move Roomba to a new location." Well, unlike its predecessor, this Roomba can clean tile and hardwood as well as shaggy rugs and carpets with ease. The cleaning head intelligently adjusts its height as it seamlessly moves from flat surfaces to higher-pile carpeting, so you'll never have to move it manually again.  

You'll also love the level of sophistication this robot brings to your cleaning game. Thanks to its patented Dirt Detect technology, it can detect dirtier parts of your home, allowing it to spend extra time cleaning those specific spots — meaning dirt and dust in those heavily-trafficked areas doesn't stand a chance. It also uses smart sensors to get around your home, preventing it from knocking into furniture or falling down the stairs. 

Getting started is easy. Roomba begins the cleaning process as soon as you instruct it on the app on your phone or via a smart home device, like Amazon Alexa. It can be scheduled to come out on a given day or start cleaning on-demand with just a tap or a voice command. It even gives you cleaning suggestions based on the season or your routine. It's no wonder why it has more than 1,500 five-star ratings to date from shoppers who call it the "best helper ever" that "works like a champ."

"Love, love-love-love my new Roomba!" wrote one Amazon shopper. "I had a different robot vacuum before, but it just couldn't compare to the Roomba brand. First of all, the suction power is much, much stronger. Second, Roomba easily cleans carpets on which my previous robot used to get stuck. It's also great for pet hair (we have two dogs, so you can imagine what it's like here during the shedding season)... I'm officially obsessed and not even sorry."

Get this popular Roomba robot vacuum now while it's on sale for just $179 before Black Friday. 

