Amazon Shoppers Say This Cordless Vacuum Is a 'Great Dupe for Dyson' — and It's Over 40% Off Right Now

"Let me start with saying I hate vacuuming, and it's because of our robust, heavy vacuum that's older than I can remember," one five-star reviewer shared. "But this vacuum is a miracle worker compared to that. It's so much lighter (than a Dyson v7) and not nearly as loud as the Dyson either." They added, "Removed my dog's hair right off of my fabric couch and decorative pillows. My floors were super clean in no time… There are so many different attachments that make cleaning any surface, nook and cranny simple and quick."