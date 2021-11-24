Amazon Shoppers Say This Cordless Vacuum Is a 'Great Dupe for Dyson' — and It's Over 40% Off Right Now
Although we're still a few days out from Black Friday, Amazon has already launched thousands of early deals on everything from beauty products to fluffy pillows. But if you've been patiently waiting to save big on vacuum cleaners this week, you luckily don't have to sit tight anymore.
If you head to Amazon right now, you can save over 40 percent on the top-rated Whall 250W Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner. The powerful cordless vacuum boasts powerful suction power, complete with three suction modes that can be switched at the press of a button. Use the handheld vacuum on hard floors, carpets, stairs, and in cars to grab all the dust, pet dander, debris, and crumbs lingering around the house. You'll be able to use the vacuum for up to 53 minutes at a time before it needs to be recharged.
Thanks to the V-shaped roller brush, hair won't get clogged in the vacuum. The cyclone technology coupled with the filter traps up to 99.99 percent of fine dust and particles, almost instantly improving the air quality indoors. The machine is also outfitted with LED lights, illuminating all the dust that's hidden under the bed and in dark corners. Plus, it can be transformed into a smaller handheld vacuum, with the option to attach several brush head accessories, to tackle smaller messes.
Buy It! Whall 250W Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $121.12 with coupon (orig. $199.99); amazon.com
Over 4,000 Amazon shoppers have given this stick vacuum a five-star rating, calling it a "great dupe for Dyson" and "so easy to use." One user wrote, "It shows no mercy to crumbs."
"Let me start with saying I hate vacuuming, and it's because of our robust, heavy vacuum that's older than I can remember," one five-star reviewer shared. "But this vacuum is a miracle worker compared to that. It's so much lighter (than a Dyson v7) and not nearly as loud as the Dyson either." They added, "Removed my dog's hair right off of my fabric couch and decorative pillows. My floors were super clean in no time… There are so many different attachments that make cleaning any surface, nook and cranny simple and quick."
"I never write reviews, especially not on Amazon — but this vacuum is insane," another user said. "Like, amazing. We had a $200+ vacuum that literally broke two months in, and then didn't have replacement parts available, so [we] had to buy a whole new vacuum. I was wary since this one isn't a name brand, but BUY IT. We set it up in under 10 minutes, it came charged, and we vacuumed our entire apartment and filled this vacuum. And we're clean people."
Head to Amazon and shop this Early Black Friday deal on the Whall 250W Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner before the sale price disappears for good.
Shop More Early Black Friday 2021 Deals:
- Amazon Shoppers Say This Cordless Vacuum Is a 'Great Dupe for Dyson' — and It's Over 40% Off Right Now
- The Best-Selling Sheet Set That Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying Is $36 Today
- The New Apple Watch Is on Sale for the First Time Ever Days Before Black Friday
- Deal Alert! This Self-Emptying Shark Robot Vacuum Is at Its Cheapest Price Ever on Amazon Right Now