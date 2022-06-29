Plush Pillows, Cooling Sheets, and More Top-Rated Bedding Deals Happening at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day
Although Amazon Prime Day is still a few weeks away, you can already score massive discounts ahead of the big sale. This year, there are plenty of early deals to choose from, whether you're looking to introduce a new vacuum to your utility closet or upgrade an old kitchen appliance.
But right now, you shouldn't miss out on the slew of bedding sales happening at Amazon. Thanks to these early deals, the site is overflowing with discounts on top-rated bed sheets, plump pillows, cooling bed sheets, and pillow-top mattress pads — and prices are up to 67 percent off. For example, you can grab a set of these customer-loved pillows for just $26, along with a memory foam mattress topper for only $36.
To make things even easier for you, we've plucked out the top five bedding deals happening right now. Shop this fleece throw blanket that comes in a host of colors and patterns for just $11, plus don't miss out on this all-season comforter that also includes a set of sham pillowcases — a steal for just $37!
After you've scrolled through our picks, keep reading to check out all the other early bedding Prime Day deals available right now from customer-approved brands like Viewstar, Amazon Basics, Mellanni, and Zinus. Plus, don't forget to save the Prime Day dates — July 12 and 13! — so you can hit up all the not-to-be-missed day-of deals.
The 5 Best Early Prime Day Bedding Deals
- Viewstar Bed Pillows, $29.99 with coupon (orig. $46.99)
- Hyleory Quilted Mattress Protector, $19.88 (orig. $25.99)
- Newcosplay Super Soft Throw Blanket, $10.99 (orig. $19.99)
- Linen Market 4-Piece Sheet Set, $29.57 (orig. $89.99)
- Amazon Basics Pinch Pleat All-Season Comforter Set, $36.88 (orig. $47.99)
Best Pillow Deals
- Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $25.80 with coupon (orig. $49.99)
- Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows, $26.99 with coupon (orig. $36.99)
- Bedsure Set of 2 Pillows, $25.50 with coupon (orig. $32.99)
- Harborest Bed Pillows, $25.49 (orig. $29.99)
- Hoperay Shredded Memory Foam Firm Pillow, $28.89 (orig. $62.77)
Finding a pillow that provides plenty of support can help you drift off to sleep more easily. Start with the ever-popular Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, which have been slashed to just $26; the pillows have garnered over 133,000 perfect ratings from shoppers, who swear in reviews that they "solved" their neck pain. Other picks you shouldn't miss are the $25 Bedsure pillows and these shredded memory foam pillows that are a whopping 54 percent off.
Best Bed Sheet Set Deals
- Utopia Bedding 4-Piece Sheet Set, $18.95 (orig. $19.95)
- Lifewit Ultrasoft 4-Piece Sheet Set, $32 with coupon (orig. $77.99)
- Dreamcare Extra Deep 4-Piece Sheet Set, $27.09 with coupon (orig. $34.99)
- Cosy House Collection Luxury 4-Piece Bamboo Sheets, $54.95 (orig. $71.99)
- Mellanni Extra Soft Cooling Bed Sheets, $39.97 (orig. $53.97)
If it's sheets you're after, you've got a handful of unbeatable options to choose from. With summer heat in full swing, you may be on the hunt for a cooling set; try this $40 set from Mellanni that's woven from bamboo and designed to keep you cool all night long. You can also snag this four-piece set from Utopia Bedding that's as little as $19, plus these $28 sheets that have an extra-deep pocket that can stretch over even the thickest of mattresses.
Best Blanket Deals
- Utopia Bedding Down Alternative Comforter, $26.99 (orig. $31.99)
- Linenspa Hypoallergenic Down Alternative Microfiber Comforter, $39.51 (orig. $69.99)
- Toonow Fleece Blanket, $11.99 (orig. $24.99)
- Exq Home Summer Quilt Set, $35.99 (orig. $60.99)
- SunStyle Home Quilt, $34.20 with coupon (orig. $45.99)
There's nothing quite like curling up on the couch under the softest of blankets, and you can do just that with this cozy fleece throw that's now 52 percent off. Next, you can score a down-alternative comforter for $27 — just stick the insert inside your favorite duvet cover to use it year-round. Plus, don't miss out on this $35 quilt that's lightweight and comes in a number of solid colors, including chocolate brown and olive green.
Best Mattress Topper Deals
- Leisure Town Mattress Topper, $35.12 with coupon (orig. $79.90)
- Zinus Swirl Gel Cooling Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $35.60 (orig. $45)
- Easeland Mattress Pad, $37.91 with coupon (orig. $49.99)
- Texartist Cooling Mattress Topper, $34.11 with coupon (orig. $59.90)
- Mellow 5-Zone Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $75.06 (orig. $82.99)
If you've noticed that your mattress is feeling a little hard — but don't want to replace it with something new — all you have to do is place a topper straight on the bed. Try the Leisure Town Mattress Topper that's filled with a down-alternative material and is super breathable while it's over 50 percent off. And don't overlook the Zinus memory foam mattress topper that has garnered over 18,000 perfect ratings; as one shopper noted, it "saved [their] marriage."
Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals:
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- This 'Amazingly Comfortable' High-Waisted Bamboo-Blend Underwear Is on Sale for as Little as $5 Per Pair
- Wayfair's Early Fourth of July Sale Is Overflowing with Patio Furniture Deals — Up to 72% Off
- Plush Pillows, Cooling Sheets, and More Top-Rated Bedding Deals Happening at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day
- There Are 700+ Dresses on Sale at Anthropologie Right Now, and Prices Start at $30