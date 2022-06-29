Plush Pillows, Cooling Sheets, and More Top-Rated Bedding Deals Happening at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day

If it's sheets you're after, you've got a handful of unbeatable options to choose from. With summer heat in full swing, you may be on the hunt for a cooling set; try this $40 set from Mellanni that's woven from bamboo and designed to keep you cool all night long. You can also snag this four-piece set from Utopia Bedding that's as little as $19, plus these $28 sheets that have an extra-deep pocket that can stretch over even the thickest of mattresses.