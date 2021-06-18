You Can Get a Roomba for Under $200 Ahead of Prime Day - Plus 7 More Amazing Vacuum Deals to Shop
Amazon's Prime Day sale officially starts on Monday, June 21, but the retailer has been offering some major discounts just days leading up to the event. You'll find some of the best early deals on home essentials right now, from this oscillating tower fan to these popular cooling bed sheets - but we'd say the hottest markdowns are on vacuum cleaners. Not only can you snag a popular cordless vacuum for just $100, but even this iRobot Roomba vacuum with 5,000 five-star ratings is only $199.
While Prime Day is just around the corner, these deals may not be available during the sale itself; if one of these vacuums (and its low price tag) catches your eye, we'd recommend adding it to your cart sooner rather than later. Here are the eight best early Prime Day vacuum deals on Amazon right now, starting at just $95:
- Toppin Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $94.99 with coupon (orig. $129.99)
- Moosoo 4-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $99.99 with coupon (orig. $149.98)
- Yeedi K600 Robot Vacuum, $99.99 with coupon (orig. $179.99)
- Okp Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $118.66 with coupon (orig. $299.99)
- Moosoo X8 4-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $119.49 with coupon (orig. $199.99)
- Shark Vertex Corded Ultralight Stick Vacuum, $174.99 (orig. $299.99)
- Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Plus Vacuum, $179.99 (orig. $229.99)
- iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum, $199 (orig. $299.99)
If you've always wanted a Roomba, now's your chance to get one for under $200, which rarely happens. The 614 model is one of Amazon's top-selling robot vacuums, thanks to over 5,000 shoppers who love it. Customers say the Roomba is one of the "best investments" they've made, and that it gets a "truly shocking amount of hair and dirt off the floor."
In addition to the Roomba, there are tons of other robot vacuum deals to take advantage of, including this popular option that's just $100 right now. The Yeedi K600 is an under-the-radar robot vacuum, but it's just as loved as a Roomba with over 4,780 five-star ratings. Shoppers say the Yeedi is super quiet, leaves floors spotless, and "saves so much time." One customer even raved they'd give it "100 stars" if they could. The vacuum is already $30 off, but you can save an extra $50 at checkout by clipping the coupon on the product page.
Buy It! iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum, $199 (orig. $299.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Yeedi K600 Robot Vacuum, $99.99 with coupon (orig. $179.99); amazon.com
You can also score cordless vacuums from customer-loved brands like Moosoo and Toppin for as low as $95 right now. Amazon shoppers are fans of these models for their likeness to Dyson vacuums, from their sleek designs to their powerful suctions. Both the Moosoo and Toppin are lightweight, have strong filtration systems and adjustable extension tubes, and can be used as handheld vacuums.
"[This is] better than a Dyson and a fraction of the cost," one customer wrote about the Toppin Cordless Vacuum. "At first I was skeptical because of the price but don't let that fool you... I have a one bedroom apartment and it's great for the space - picks up virtually anything."
Buy It! Toppin Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $94.99 with coupon (orig. $129.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Moosoo 4-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $99.99 (orig. $149.98); amazon.com
Shop more of Amazon's early Prime Day deals here.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- You Can Get a Roomba for Under $200 Ahead of Prime Day - Plus 7 More Amazing Vacuum Deals to Shop
- The 20 Best Early Prime Day Clothing, Shoe, and Accessory Deals to Shop Right Now
- You Can Get Amazon's Best-Selling Oscillating Tower Fan on Sale with a Secret Coupon Ahead of Prime Day
- A Robot Vacuum That 'Destroys All Debris in Its Path' Is Just $90 Ahead of Prime Day