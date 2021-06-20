Shop

Amazon Just Slashed Prices on Furniture Ahead of Prime Day - Including an Accent Chair for 50% Off

Save big on dressers, bed frames, and tables too
By Amy Schulman
June 19, 2021 08:00 PM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 isn't quite here yet, but insiders know that you certainly don't have to wait until the big day to snag huge savings. In fact, Amazon is already overflowing with early Prime Day deals in the furniture department - with prices up to 50 percent off.

If you've shopped the 48-hour event before, you know full well that deals come and go like that, with some of the most popular products destined to sell out within minutes. To avoid missing out yet again, it's worth scrolling through the hundreds of furniture items Amazon has already marked down ahead of Prime Day. And to make things even easier, we've plucked out some of the best deals worth shopping right now, with prices starting at just $30.99. 

Best Early Furniture Deals to Shop Before Amazon Prime Day 2021:

If it's the bedroom you're looking to overhaul, there's plenty to choose from. Start with this Tuft & Needle mattress, which has earned nearly 2,000 five-star ratings from shoppers. The foam mattress boasts cooling properties and is a mix of both firm and soft. There are a number of dressers on sale, including this four-drawer one that's a steal at just $55. And you can even snag a top-rated bed frame for over 50 percent off.

For the dining and living rooms, consider this comfortable accent chair that comes in a number of shades, including gray, blue, and mustard. For something that will make a statement, try the Lifestyle Solutions Lexington Armchair, a stylish option that comes with its own accent pillows. And for a sleek addition to the dining room, nab this wooden table that's marked down to the lowest price we've seen in the last 30 days.    

Keep scrolling to check out the rest of the early Prime Day furniture deals, including more couches, accent chairs, and tables. And make sure to check out quickly, as many of these are already starting to sell out.

Credit: Amazon

Nod by Tuft & Needle, Adaptive Foam 8-Inch Mattress

Buy It! Nod by Tuft & Needle, Adaptive Foam 8-Inch Mattress, $355.50 (orig. $413.48); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

LifeStyle Solutions Collection Grayson Micro-Fabric Sofas

Buy It! LifeStyle Solutions Collection Grayson Micro-Fabric Sofas, $347.38 (orig. $399.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Hodedah 2-Top Chest of Drawers

Buy It! Hodedah 2-Top Chest of Drawers, $146.41 (orig. $289); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Odk 4 Drawer Dresser

Buy It! Odk 4 Drawer Dresser, $54.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Lohoms Modern Accent Fabric Chair

Buy It! Lohoms Modern Accent Fabric Chair, $153.99 (orig. $259.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Lifestyle Solutions Lexington Armchair

Buy It! Lifestyle Solutions Lexington Armchair, $180.50 (orig. $357.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Zinus Shalini Upholstered Platform Bed Frame

Buy It! Zinus Shalini Upholstered Platform Bed Frame, $166.14 (orig. $360); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Zinus Juliet Espresso Wood Dining Table with Two Benches

Buy It! Zinus Juliet Espresso Wood Dining Table with Two Benches, $$194.62 (orig. $208.68); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Walker Edison Caye Modern Console

Buy It! Walker Edison Caye Modern Console, $214.82 (orig. $249); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Ivinta Modern Dining Room Chair Set of 2

Buy It! Ivinta Modern Dining Room Chair Set of 2, $159.99 (orig. $189.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Zinus Jen 47 Inch Wood Dining Table

Buy It! Zinus Jen 47 Inch Wood Dining Table, $128 (orig. $172.10); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Thgonwid Handmade Suede Pouf

Buy It! Thgonwid Handmade Suede Pouf, $30.99 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Stone & Beam Carson Tufted Counter-Height Kitchen Stool

Buy It! Stone & Beam Carson Tufted Counter-Height Kitchen Stool, $212 (originally $238.76); amazon.com

Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2021 Deals

Shop
View All
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com