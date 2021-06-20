Amazon Just Slashed Prices on Furniture Ahead of Prime Day - Including an Accent Chair for 50% Off
Amazon Prime Day 2021 isn't quite here yet, but insiders know that you certainly don't have to wait until the big day to snag huge savings. In fact, Amazon is already overflowing with early Prime Day deals in the furniture department - with prices up to 50 percent off.
If you've shopped the 48-hour event before, you know full well that deals come and go like that, with some of the most popular products destined to sell out within minutes. To avoid missing out yet again, it's worth scrolling through the hundreds of furniture items Amazon has already marked down ahead of Prime Day. And to make things even easier, we've plucked out some of the best deals worth shopping right now, with prices starting at just $30.99.
Best Early Furniture Deals to Shop Before Amazon Prime Day 2021:
- Nod by Tuft & Needle, Adaptive Foam 8-Inch Mattress, $355.50 (orig. $413.48)
- LifeStyle Solutions Collection Grayson Micro-Fabric Sofas, $347.38 (orig. $399.99)
- Hodedah 2-Top Chest of Drawers, $146.41 (orig. $289)
- Odk 4 Drawer Dresser, $54.99 (orig. $79.99)
- Lohoms Modern Accent Fabric Chair, $153.99 (orig. $259.99)
- Lifestyle Solutions Lexington Armchair, $180.50 (orig. $357.99)
- Zinus Shalini Upholstered Platform Bed Frame, $166.14 (orig. $360)
- Zinus Juliet Espresso Wood Dining Table with Two Benches, $194.62 (orig. $208.68)
- Walker Edison Caye Modern Console, $214.82 (orig. $249)
- Ivinta Modern Dining Room Chair Set of 2, $159.99 (orig. $189.99)
- Zinus Jen 47 Inch Wood Dining Table, $128 (orig. $172.10)
- Thgonwid Handmade Suede Pouf, $30.99 (orig. $45.99)
- Stone & Beam Carson Tufted Counter-Height Kitchen Stool, $212 (originally $238.76)
If it's the bedroom you're looking to overhaul, there's plenty to choose from. Start with this Tuft & Needle mattress, which has earned nearly 2,000 five-star ratings from shoppers. The foam mattress boasts cooling properties and is a mix of both firm and soft. There are a number of dressers on sale, including this four-drawer one that's a steal at just $55. And you can even snag a top-rated bed frame for over 50 percent off.
For the dining and living rooms, consider this comfortable accent chair that comes in a number of shades, including gray, blue, and mustard. For something that will make a statement, try the Lifestyle Solutions Lexington Armchair, a stylish option that comes with its own accent pillows. And for a sleek addition to the dining room, nab this wooden table that's marked down to the lowest price we've seen in the last 30 days.
Keep scrolling to check out the rest of the early Prime Day furniture deals, including more couches, accent chairs, and tables. And make sure to check out quickly, as many of these are already starting to sell out.
Related Items
