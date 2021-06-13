The Sheets That Have Over 169,000 Shoppers Obsessed Just Went on Sale Before Prime Day

"These sheets are incredibly soft! They don't have that slippery synthetic [feel] at all (like a lot of microfiber sheets do) and are totally breathable," said another, adding that they " feel like a good set of broken-in cotton percale sheets." They continue, "I've had them for 18 months now and they are holding up great. They maintained their shape. Seams are good. No pilling. I'm about to buy a new color and realized I should probably let people know they're awesome."