The Sheets That Have Over 169,000 Shoppers Obsessed Just Went on Sale Before Prime Day

Prime Day has officially been confirmed, and early deals are beginning to roll in ahead of the two-day event on June 21 and 22. Anyone with a Prime membership can peruse discounts on fashion, tech, and home products as we speak, so we'd recommend getting a head start before the big day arrives. One deal that's not to be missed? Amazon's top-selling cooling bed linens, Mellanni's Bed Sheet Sets, are up to 40 percent off right now.
Made from 100 percent brushed microfiber material, the hypoallergenic sheets won't fade, stain, shrink, or wrinkle after repeated runs through the washing machine. All 42 colors - from bright hues to muted neutrals - come with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two matching pillowcases. The brand has extensive size options to choose from, including twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, all of which feature a deep pocket design that can fit mattresses up to 16 inches high. There are also extra-deep pocket versions of all of the above, which fit mattresses up to 21 inches.
The best-selling sheets, which have over 169,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, have multiple early Prime Day discounts running. Savings depend on size and color preference, but range as high as 40 percent thanks to an additional 10 percent off promotion that's automatically applied at checkout on certain items.
Reviewers have become "microfiber converts" after trying out their first set of Mellanni bed sheets. "The combination of low price, decent quality, and increasing softness justifies the praise these and other microfiber sheet sets are receiving," one person wrote. Other shoppers appreciate how the "ultra soft and smooth" material wicks away sweat throughout the night, and say it's "softer than silk at a fraction of the cost."
"At $25, I figured no way these were worth the hype," wrote one reviewer. "Tons of five-star reviews. I honestly just wanted regular sheets, but these things have blown me away. They're light and airy, kind of like the foam on top of a cappuccino... Despite my place being sweltering at the moment, I find myself quite comfortable."
"These sheets are incredibly soft! They don't have that slippery synthetic [feel] at all (like a lot of microfiber sheets do) and are totally breathable," said another, adding that they " feel like a good set of broken-in cotton percale sheets." They continue, "I've had them for 18 months now and they are holding up great. They maintained their shape. Seams are good. No pilling. I'm about to buy a new color and realized I should probably let people know they're awesome."
Snag the Mellanni Bed Sheets while they're up to 40 percent off during Amazon's early Prime Day deals.
