Amazon Is Overflowing with Early Prime Day Deals for Your Home - Here Are the 10 Best
Amazon Prime Day is almost here, but we'll let you in on a secret: You don't have to wait until then to get great savings, especially if you're shopping for your humble abode. The website is already packed with hundreds of early Prime Day deals on home and kitchen essentials - the trick is knowing where to look.
Anyone who's shopped during the 48-hour extravaganza knows that products sell out quickly and deals flash by in the blink of an eye, which means you'll want to start adding things to your cart now. To save you some time (and money, of course), we browsed Amazon for the best deals worth shopping ahead of Prime Day; prices start at just $15.
Best Home Deals to Shop Before Amazon Prime Day 2021:
- Moosoo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $134.98 with coupon (orig. $189.99)
- Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, $179.95 (orig. $299.95)
- Instant Pot Duo Plus 8-Quart 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, $119.99 (orig. $139.99)
- Novogratz Brittany Sofa Futon, $292.25 (orig. $324.99)
- Homfa 5-Tier Bookcase Shelf Storage Organizer, $89.99 (orig. $129.99)
- iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal, $649 (orig. $999.99)
- Hawaiian Shaved Ice and Snow Cone Machine, $39.99 (orig. $59.95)
- Cosori Air Fryer Max XL Digital Hot Oven Cooker, $97.98 with coupon (orig. $119.99)
- Amazon Smart Plug, $14.99 (orig. $24.99)
- Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker, $14.99 (orig. $32)
Let's start in the kitchen, a place where you likely spend a lot of time if you love to cook. If you haven't already invested in an Instant Pot, now's the time to do it. The countertop appliance has historically been one of the most popular Prime Day purchases, which means it could sell out. You can grab the 8-quart pressure cooker with over 28,000 five-star ratings for $20 off.
Some other staple kitchen appliances on sale include this Le Creuset Dutch oven for $120 off and this highly reviewed Cosori air fryer for $20 off with a special coupon. Plus, beat the summer heat with a chilled treat using this Hawaiian shave ice and snow cone maker that's 33 percent off.
If you want to upgrade your cleaning devices, Amazon has tons of vacuum deals. This Moosoo cordless vacuum that customers compare to Dyson models is now only $126, and this iRobot Roomba smart vacuum cleaner is a whopping $350 off. Speaking of smart devices, shoppers can also grab this pack of two Alexa-enabled smart plugs with over 359,000 positive reviews for 40 percent off.
See, we told you that you didn't need to wait until June 21 to shop. Considering there will be over two million deals, our advice is to take advantage of these early savings now. Scroll down to shop the early Amazon Prime Day home deals you can grab before everyone else.
