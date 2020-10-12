Amazon Dropped Early Prime Day Deals on Top-Rated Home Items Like Smart Plugs, Robot Vacuums, and More
Here are eight of the best for under $150
Amazon’s exclusive shopping event officially starts tomorrow, but we’ll let you in on a little secret: There are tons of early Prime Day deals you can shop right now, including some on big-ticket items for your home.
If you’re looking to spruce up your living space, you’ll definitely want to start shopping the slew of home deals that are already live ASAP, because things are likely to sell out before you can get them in your cart tomorrow. We combed through and selected eight of our favorites that are all under $150.
Best Home Deals to Shop on Amazon:
- Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link WiFi Outlet 4-Pack, $26.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, $79.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Shark ION Robot Vacuum Wi-Fi Connected, $149.99 (orig. $219.99)
- Echo Show 5 Smart Display with Alexa, $44.99 (orig. $88.99)
- Zmodo Outdoor Camera Wireless, $73.50 (orig. $105)
- Lumiman Smart WiFi Light Bulb, $17.92 with coupon (orig. $26)
- Dash Black Rapid 6 Capacity Electric Cooker for Hard Boiled, $17.99 with coupon (orig. $19.99)
- Moosoo Cordless Vacuum 4 in 1 Powerful Suction Stick Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, $94 with coupon (orig. $109)
Those looking to upgrade their cleaning devices have plenty of options to choose from. The popular Shark robot vacuum that does all the work for you is marked down to just $150 (originally $220), and this cordless stick vacuum that reviewers have compared to the Dyson is less than $100 when you use the special coupon. Of course, you can also already find everyone’s favorite kitchen countertop appliance on sale — Amazon’s best-selling 6-quart Instant Pot is 21 percent off!
One of the most notable early deals is on these best-selling Alexa-enabled smart plugs. Shoppers can grab a pack of four for a whopping 46 percent off, knocking the price down to less than $7 a plug. They allow you to turn on and off any electronics plugged into them no matter where you are, so you’ll never have to worry about whether you forgot to turn off your curling iron or slow cooker again.
Keep scrolling for early Prime Day home deals you can score before everyone else starts shopping tomorrow.
