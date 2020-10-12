Amazon Dropped Early Prime Day Deals on Top-Rated Home Items Like Smart Plugs, Robot Vacuums, and More

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Amazon’s exclusive shopping event officially starts tomorrow, but we’ll let you in on a little secret: There are tons of early Prime Day deals you can shop right now, including some on big-ticket items for your home.

If you’re looking to spruce up your living space, you’ll definitely want to start shopping the slew of home deals that are already live ASAP, because things are likely to sell out before you can get them in your cart tomorrow. We combed through and selected eight of our favorites that are all under $150.

One of the most notable early deals is on these best-selling Alexa-enabled smart plugs. Shoppers can grab a pack of four for a whopping 46 percent off, knocking the price down to less than $7 a plug. They allow you to turn on and off any electronics plugged into them no matter where you are, so you’ll never have to worry about whether you forgot to turn off your curling iron or slow cooker again.

Buy It! Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link WiFi Outlet 4-Pack, $26.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, $79.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Shark ION Robot Vacuum Wi-Fi Connected, $149.99 (orig. $219.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Echo Show 5 Smart Display with Alexa, $44.99 (orig. $88.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Zmodo Outdoor Camera Wireless, $73.50 (orig. $105); amazon.com

Buy It! Lumiman Smart WiFi Light Bulb, $17.92 with coupon (orig. $26); amazon.com

Buy It! Dash Black Rapid 6 Capacity Electric Cooker for Hard Boiled, $17.99 with coupon (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Moosoo Cordless Vacuum 4 in 1 Powerful Suction Stick Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, $94 with coupon (orig. $109); amazon.com