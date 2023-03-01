$34 Million Villa Where John F. Kennedy's Family Vacationed Listed for Sale — See Inside!

The Kennedy family's former vacation home is up for sale.

President John F. Kennedy and his siblings vacationed at the villa, known as the Domaine de Beaumont, nestled between Valbonne and Mougins in France, just minutes outside Cannes on the French Riviera.

Created by Jacques Couelle in 1920 for a wealthy American family, the 18-hectare property hosted the Kennedy siblings for holidays while their father, Joseph Patrick Kennedy was the U.S. Ambassador to Great Britain in the late 1930s.

Côte d’Azur Sotheby’s International Realty

Now, the historic villa with its heated marble swimming pool, pool house, olive grove, tennis court and more is listed for sale for €31.5 million (about $33.6 million) with Cote d'Azur Sotheby's International Realty.

The house boasts 15 rooms with 9 bedrooms and a whopping 12,486 square feet of living space.

Eunice, Jack and Patricia Kennedy in Cannes, France in 1935. Getty

The majestic reception hall has a stunning marble staircase, complete with marble floors, and an opulent chandelier hanging from the ceiling.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Côte d’Azur Sotheby’s International Realty

The marble continues throughout the first level into the dining room with its large windows, letting in an abundance of natural sunlight.

Wallpaper lines the retro kitchen, a room that is large enough to contain two refrigerators and plenty of counter and storage space.

Côte d’Azur Sotheby’s International Realty

The living room features a more traditional style, with wood floors and intricately carved furniture. The first floor also contains a temperature controlled wine cellar and a cinema/game room.

The second floor boasts a primary bedroom with an adjoining marble bathroom and dressing room, as well as three additional bedrooms with dressing rooms and a second kitchen, while a third kitchen is nestled on the third floor.

Côte d’Azur Sotheby’s International Realty

One of the highlights of the villa is the outdoor space, complete with a patio perfect for hosting dinner parties under the protection of a vaulted ceiling.

The sprawling grounds also feature an oasis with a lily pond, among other flower gardens, and two pavilions on either side of the entrance gate. A portion of the land is also perfect for keeping horses with a possibility to create a stable.

Côte d’Azur Sotheby’s International Realty

Several other Kennedy family homes have come on the market in recent years, including Jackie Kennedy Onassis's childhood summer home in East Hampton, New York. It was listed for $7.5 million in 2020.

The Washington, D.C. townhome Jackie moved into after her husband's death was put up for sale in 2021 with an asking price of $10 million. And the president's former Georgetown home, where he lived when he met his future wife, sold for $4.2 million in 2020.