This Popular Dyson V10 Cordless Vacuum Is $241 Off on Amazon This Weekend

Spring cleaning season is upon us, and if you want to maintain the look and cleanliness of your annual refresh, you’re going to need a top-notch vacuum. And thankfully, there are plenty of great ones to buy on Amazon right now.

For a limited time, shoppers can snag Dyson’s popular Cyclone V10 Absolute stick vacuum for 34 percent off. The retailer just slashed $241 off the price of the cordless cleaner, which has earned a near-perfect rating and over 1,600 five-star reviews. The lightweight vacuum is also the most reviewed Dyson vacuum on Amazon in addition to being one of its top-rated overall, making this epic deal even more noteworthy.

Dyson Vacuum Deals and Sales on Amazon:

The convertible vacuum comes with one of Dyson’s most powerful cleaner heads, which works across hardwood, carpet, and tile flooring. The cleaner also snaps apart and works as a nimble handheld, making it easy to tackle tight spots, small messes, and all other surfaces around your house (think couch cushions, car interiors, and bookshelves). Its built-in filtration system and hygienic bin also make it easy to trap and dispose of dust, allergens, and dirt with just the press of a bottom.

Shoppers rave about its light feel, sleek and maneuverable design, and overall cleaning power. Reviewers call it “money well spent,” the “best in class,” and “perfect for everyday cleaning.”

Buy It! Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $458.98 (orig. $699.99); amazon.com

There are even more Dyson deals to score this weekend for those looking to shell out a bit less. The brand’s nearly identical Cyclone V10 Animal stick vacuum, which features fewer attachments, is currently $200 off, while its slightly smaller Motorhead stick vacuum is now $135 off. Shoppers can also save on the Ball Animal 2 upright vacuum cleaner, which is $121 off.

Considering just how massive these savings are, you’ll want to move quickly to ensure you can get your first choice while it’s still in stock. There’s no intel on how long these deals will last, but if they’re anything like the retailer’s other fast-moving sales, they’ll be gone before the weekend is over.

