PSA: Target Is Having a Secret Sale on Dyson Vacuums Right Now
In the market for a reliable cleaning gadget to clean your floors spotless? You don't have to wait until Black Friday to score major savings on Dyson vacuums.
Target quietly dropped deals on customer-favorite Dyson vacuum cleaners. While the discounts last, you can save up to $100 on highly sought-after stick and upright vacuums. So if you've been holding off investing in a vacuum from the popular brand, now's the time to pick one up for less.
Dyson Vacuum Deals to Shop at Target:
- Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $399.99 (orig. $449.99)
- Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $749.99 (orig. $849.99)
- Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $449.99 (orig. $499.99)
- Dyson Ball Multifloor 2 Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $349.99 (orig. $399.99)
For an easy way to tackle everyday messes, start with the Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum. On a full charge, it sucks up dust, dirt, debris, and pet hair on hardwood floors for up to 40 minutes — without a cord restricting it to the nearest power outlet. Weighing just 5.63 pounds also makes it easy to maneuver throughout your home. And for above-floor cleaning, it converts into a handheld vacuum.
In reviews, shoppers with pets raved about its suction power. "It picks up more dust, dog hair, and dander than any other vacuum I've owned," according to one customer. Others love that it can "quickly clean floors," which "saves time and energy."'
Buy It! Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $399.99 (orig. $449.99); target.com
Another cordless option that offers strong suction power, a long run time, and a large dustbin is the Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner. Designed for deep cleaning your entire home, the stick vacuum works on different surfaces, including hardwood floors, hard floors, and carpets. It has three cleaning speeds and two batteries for extended cleaning of up to 120 minutes.
Buy It! Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $749.99 (orig. $849.99); target.com
If you're looking for a gadget that can take on tough messes, opt for an upright vacuum cleaner like the Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum Cleaner. With strong suction power and a motorized brush bar, it deep cleans hard surfaces and carpets. Plus, it features the brand's Ball technology, which makes it easy to move around furniture.
Customers say it "works flawlessly," "leaving nothing behind." A shopper with two dogs and two cats raved that it "picks up hair you didn't even know was there!" Many claim its performance is unmatched, with one reviewer saying it's the" best vacuum [they've] ever used" and another saying they "have not found anything that compares to Dyson vacuums.
There's no word on when these deals will end, so head to Target to shop Dyson vacuum cleaners while they're still on sale.
Buy It! Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $449.99 (orig. $499.99); target.com
Buy It! Dyson Ball Multifloor 2 Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $349.99 (orig. $399.99); target.com
