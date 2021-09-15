There's a Way to Score Major Savings on Dyson Vacuums and Air Purifiers Hiding in Plain Sight at Walmart
The gold standard for household appliances and beauty tools, Dyson has a huge following that even includes celebs. If you're also a fan of Dyson but you've been holding off on investing in its products because of the brand's high price tags, here's your chance to score savings on vacuums, air purifiers, and fans that double as heaters.
Walmart is currently packed with deals on popular Dyson products. Shoppers can save up to 29 percent on customer favorites, such as the Dyson V8 Animal Vacuum Cleaner and the Dyson V11 Vacuum Cleaner. Wondering why these rare deals are available? The sale features refurbished models, but they've been tested by Dyson engineers to make sure they're up to the brand's standards.
Shop Walmart's Dyson Deals:
- Dyson V11 Torque Cordless Vacuum (Refurbished), $359.99 (orig. $499.99)
- Dyson V8 Animal Pro Cordless Vacuum (Refurbished), $219.99 (orig. $299.99)
- Dyson HP02 Pure Hot+Cool Link Connected Air Purifier (Refurbished), $249.99 (orig. 349.99)
- Dyson AM09 Hot+Cool Fan Heater (Refurbished), $169.99 (orig. $199.99)
- Dyson DC33 Upright Vacuum (Refurbished), $320 ($399)
The sale has a bunch of deals on vacuums, including the Dyson V8 Animal Vacuum Cleaner, which is marked down to $220. Lightweight yet powerful, it's ideal for homes with pets. Another easy-to-maneuver option with strong suction power is Dyson V11 Vacuum Cleaner, currently on sale for $360. If you're looking for an upright vacuum that's engineered to clean a wide variety of floors, go ahead and check out the Dyson DC33 Vacuum Cleaner.
Walmart also marked down Dyson's air purifying fans, which even Queen Elizabeth has given her stamp of approval. The Dyson AM09 Hot+Cool Fan Heater is on sale for just $170, and it not only works as a fan and air purifier, but it also functions as a heater. So you can easily find use for it year-round. For the same price, you can shop the Dyson AM09 Hot+Cool Fan Heater too, which works as a heater and a fan.
Currently, there's no word on when these savings will end, but some of the products are low in inventory. Check out all the Dyson deals at Walmart, and snag your favorites before it's too late.
Buy It! Dyson V11 Torque Cordless Vacuum (Refurbished), $359.99 (orig. $499.99); walmart.com
Buy It! Dyson V8 Animal Pro Cordless Vacuum (Refurbished), $219.99 (orig. $299.99); walmart.com
Buy It! Dyson HP02 Pure Hot+Cool Link Connected Air Purifier (Refurbished), $249.99 (orig. 349.99); walmart.com
Buy It! Dyson AM09 Hot+Cool Fan Heater (Refurbished), $169.99 (orig. $199.99); walmart.com
Buy It! Dyson DC33 Upright Vacuum (Refurbished), $320 ($399); walmart.com
- There's a Way to Score Major Savings on Dyson Vacuums and Air Purifiers Hiding in Plain Sight at Walmart
- Pet Owners Say This Hoover Vacuum 'Works Like Magic' — and It's on Sale Right Now
- The Best-Selling Sports Bra That Amazon Shoppers Call 'Comfortable for Heavy Breasts' Is on Sale
- Megan Fox Is the Latest Celebrity to Carry This Popular $80 Shoulder Bag from Amazon