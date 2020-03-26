Dyson Vacuums and Air Purifiers Are Up to $150 Off at Bed Bath & Beyond Right Now

Image zoom

It’s officially time to start spring cleaning, and there’s no better way to get motivated than buying a brand-new vacuum. Luckily for us, Bed Bath & Beyond just slashed the prices on select Dyson appliances. That means you can score major discounts on these super popular vacuums and air purifiers for a limited time.

The markdowns come at the same time as Bed Bath & Beyond’s larger spring sale, which includes kitchen appliances, home decor, and more for up to 30 percent off. You can get a new Dyson Ball Allergy Extra Upright Vacuum, which helps get rid of allergens and bacteria in your home, for 37 percent off — a $150 difference. If you prefer stick vacuums, there’s also the Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead Cord-Free Stick Vacuum for $100 off. The V10 is such a customer-loved model that it amassed over 300 five-star reviews with shoppers raving about how well it works and how easy it is to maneuver.

Besides major sales on vacuums, the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Air Purifier is also $100 off. It helps improve air quality by removing pollen, bacteria, and pet dander from the air — perfect for anyone with allergies. The air purifier also functions as a fan and a heater, so it’s really a three-in-one appliance. “I could tell the difference in air quality in my home within a day,” raved one shopper.

While we’re not sure when this sale ends yet, deals this good usually sell out quickly. So if you’ve been thinking about investing in one of these Dyson vacuums and air purifiers for a while, now’s your chance to snag them. Bonus: Bed Bath & Beyond offers free standard shipping on orders over $39, so all of these appliances will ship with no additional cost. Scroll through all of Dyson’s products on the brand’s Bed Bath & Beyond page, or easily shop your favorites below now!

