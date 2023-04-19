This Dyson Cordless Vacuum Has the 'Strongest Suction' — and It's on Sale Exclusively at Target

Spring cleaning season welcomes the old adage "out with the old, in with the new," and that goes for cleaning appliances, too. If you're in need of a new vacuum to give your home the deep clean it deserves, Target currently has an exclusive sale on a cordless vacuum that tackles dirt, dust, allergens, and more.

Right now, you can get the Dyson V8 Origin for $100 off, and it's only available at Target. The cordless stick vacuum matches spring's theme with its vibrant colors, but is more impressive with its lightweight yet powerful technology. The vacuum features Dyson's signature detangling Motorbar cleaner head that prevents hair from wrapping thanks to 43 detangling vanes that clear hair automatically, making this an ideal choice for pet owners or those with long hair. Its filtration also captures 99.9 percent of even the tiniest dust particles and allergens while in Boost mode.

Target

Buy It! Dyson V8 Origin, $329.99 (orig. $429.99); target.com

The powerful suction of the Dyson V8 Origin comes from its digital motor that spins at up to 110,000 rpm, while also giving you the option to switch between two power modes depending on the type of flooring that you're cleaning.

For convenience, the vacuum comes with a combination tool attachment that has a two-in-one wide nozzle and brush design. This accessory allows you to quickly switch between cleaning tasks like vacuuming the stairs, dusting the blinds, cleaning cushions, or removing crumbs from the car. The attachment works when the vacuum is converted to a lightweight handheld vacuum.

Emptying the vacuum is just as simple as using it since the Dyson is equipped with a mess-free nozzle that clears out dust in one motion, without having to get your hands dirty. At just over 5.5 pounds, it's easy to bring from room to room. To store the device, just hang it from the included docking station and charge it up while it's not in use for a 40-minute run time.

Target shoppers praised the vacuum's power, with one person who called it the "best" sharing that it has the "strongest suction [they've] ever experienced in a vacuum." They added that it was a bit tough to push on their carpet at first because the vacuum "was sucking [up dirt] so hard (in a good way)." Another reviewer added that they were "amazed at how powerful this lightweight vacuum is," and that it "has the power of [their] old Oreck upright" but is "much quieter." A separate shopper called it the "stick vac of your dreams," noting that it's "super lightweight" and "perfect for quick cleanups."

If spring cleaning — or everyday tidying — is on your to-do list, grab the lightweight yet powerful Dyson V8 Origin to help you along while it's still on sale for 23 percent off at Target.

